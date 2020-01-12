In parts of Iran, officials have chopped right hands off at the wrist as punishment for theft — with repeat offenders often losing their other hand or even their legs.
The Islamic terror group Boko Haram in western Africa goes even further, with such offenders having their right hand and left foot cut off in a horrifying practice known as cross amputation, in which a hand and foot are cut off on opposite sides of the body.
Both of those punishments are too harsh for the American justice system, of course, but those being doled out to criminals who steal packages from people’s front porches remain too light, even with the recent upgrading of the offense by the Texas Legislature.
Lawmakers last session raised the offense of theft of a package from another person’s property from a Class C misdemeanor — the equivalent of a traffic ticket — to a Class A misdemeanor, the same level as other thefts valued at between $500 and $1,500. In the past, porch theft was determined by the value of the items taken, even though the thief often didn’t know what the mystery box contained.
The punishment for Class A misdemeanor theft is less than a year in state jail and a fine of up to $4,000 or both. That’s certainly more than a slap on the wrist but still doesn’t quantify the invasion of space a resident feels by having someone come onto their property and take something.
For that reason — that someone is violating the property rights of a victim — we believe the punishment should be more in line with that for burglary. That would carry up to 180 days in state jail and up to a $10,000 fine for the lowest offense. It also would be a felony, making it a punishment that would have a shelf life beyond the release date.
Porch package theft now is only a felony if mail is stolen from 10 or more addresses. Under the new law, that offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Admittedly, there are people walking among us who will not be deterred by any consequence of their activity. The threat of life in prison doesn’t prevent some criminals from dealing drugs or wantonly firing a weapon at innocent people. But for many rank and file do-badders, a stiffer jail sentence just might be enough to keep them from walking up to a stranger’s porch at the first sign of an Amazon logo on cardboard.
Of course, an even greater method of discouraging porch pirates is to invest in a home security system, whether it’s something as visible as cameras or small as a video doorbell. It’s also the best way to improve the odds of a thief being caught.
With more people ordering more things for home delivery, anything that can be done from making items easy pickings with minor consequences is an improvement from previous laws. But keeping package theft a misdemeanor, even a higher-level one, still leave the punishment short of the crime.
