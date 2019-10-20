ACCLAIM
Face it, kids have a lot of energy, and regardless of how much time they spend sitting in front of their electronic devices, it’s not too hard to get them on their feet. When you have the added incentive to raise money for a worthy cause to benefit kids their age, that makes things even easier.
Such was the case Oct. 11 w hen 400 students at Westside Elementary School took off around the school’s campus on a milelong run to raise money for the BIG Love Cancer Care nonprofit.
Students brought in $3,500 for the organization, which aims to “provide basic necessities and personalized care to cancer kids and their families.” The organization accomplishes this by providing weekly gift bags, catered meals, comfort carts and other amenities, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Some students have been involved in raising funds for the nonprofit since kindergarten, Westside teacher Dee Cruz said.
“I think this year is more special because we do have Abigail (Arias) here and she does have cancer, and the kids are aware of what’s going on,” Assistant Principal Holly Brockman said. “We’re such a big family. We’re a huge school, but everybody knows everybody, and so a lot of students just love and support her and a lot of them say they’re running for (Abigail).”
BIG Love was founded by Jessica and Chaney Phillips in 2007, the year after 5-year-old Brooke Phillips died from leukemia.
Just in case their stamina was lagging, the students on the run found plenty of support. Kids who participated wore gray “BIG Love” shirts as they ran around the school grounds, encouraged by peers and parents who watched.
“We’re teaching the students about BIG Love and what they do,” Cruz said. “We do this for the love of the children and to teach children about compassion.”
Physical fitness and compassion — Combining these pursuits makes these students worthy of mighty acclaim.
LGBTQ+ group shows commitment to community
Beyond being a major employer in the area, Dow Chemical has shown itself to be a community leader in ways of the humanities by hosting events like the forum Oct. 11 when four speakers from Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, or PFLAG, talked about accepting and loving LGBTQ+ children. The event, organized by Dow Texas Operations, was timed to coincide with National Coming Out Day.
Evan Manuel, who helps lead Dow’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group, hopes these support groups can let LGBTQ+ people know they have friends in Brazoria County, he said.
“I think whoever comes, just spark their curiosity,” he said. “If they walk away with just some confidence that they can ask questions now, they can do their own research. Creating more of those allies here in the local community.”
Shelley Farrell of PFLAG spoke of the trials children face when the decision is made to come out.
Her 18-year-old child, now identifying as a woman, had a long journey coming to terms with her sexuality and it was not always easy, especially going through high school and being exposed to bullying, Farrell said.
She told the crowd Thursday if a child comes out as gay, they need a parent’s support, love and guidance because it can be a scary and emotional time, Farrell said.
“When people share face to face with each other, that is how things change and how we grow,” Farrell said.
Along with the LGBTQ+ group, Dow has several resource groups, including those focusing on women, Asian diversity, new employees and long-term employees, Manuel said. The company hopes to do more in the future.
“We want to start that conversation and show that there is a community here and that just because they don’t work for Dow, that doesn’t mean that we can’t support them and be here for them as well,” Manuel said.
These groups show an investment in the community that goes beyond employing residents, and that’s something everyone should be able to get behind.
SHAME
There’s lots of road, but few signs of work
A bridge where one or both ends are broken or incomplete, or doesn’t lead anywhere useful, has become known as the bridge to nowhere.
Highway 288-B does go somewhere, but work to replace pavement on the road between Clute and Freeport does appear to be going nowhere. The project is gathering dust, and it’s not from construction.
It is on hold because of an issue with the contractor, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Crews completed reconstruction of the interior lanes of the roadway in both directions from Johnson-Cook Road to the Dow bridge in the spring, but they remain closed to traffic. Work on the exterior lanes has yet to begin because of issues raised by the contractor, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez said.
“It is our desire to get work going as soon as possible,” Perez said. “At this time our goal is to address the concerns of the contractor and get them back to work as quickly as possible.”
In the meantime, expect more bumpy, clogged drives on 288-B between Clute and Freeport. The full project had a targeted completion of May.
Driving can be a stressful situation for many residents, but adding concrete barriers and narrow lanes to the mix don’t help alleviate any worries.
Whatever issues are preventing work need to be resolved or the contractor replaced.
