The experiences lost in recent weeks for school seniors, athletes and other students cannot be made up, and Gov. Greg Abbott is wise to understand trying to give them one last hurrah to this academic year is short-sighted and potentially more dangerous than missing memories.
During a news conference Friday afternoon in which the governor outlined steps to try returning the state to some level of normalcy, Abbott declared on-campus learning done for the current academic year. At the earliest, students won’t be back in classrooms until August, when presumably the threats posed by the novel coronavirus are behind us.
“The team of doctors advising us have determined it would be unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future,” Abbott said.
It is not a surprising announcement. Other states already had decided trying to resume in-person learning this school year was an unnecessary risk, and Texas school districts have been proceeding with their remote learning programs on the assumption they would continue through the end of the school year.
Hopes that scholastic sports events, such as the boys state basketball, powerlifting and other championships postponed from the winter seasons could still happen, not to mention the spring seasons of soccer, softball, baseball and track and field being able to carry on, have rightfully been put to rest. At best, these events would happen in empty venues.
What is still expected to happen, either on their original May timelines or perhaps as late as July, are commencement ceremonies for this year’s high school graduates. That is encouraging for this year’s seniors who have given up much and are heartbroken at losing significant time in their final steps into adulthood.
At minimum, reopening campuses could cause the greater spread of the disease among asymptomatic carriers, students, teachers and support staff. These sacrifices are sad, to be sure, but necessary to prevent the far greater tragedy of losing more lives to a silent killer.
