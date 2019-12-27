VACCINE MYTHS Myth 1 Influenza is not serious so I don’t need the vaccine Fact: As many as 650 000 people a year can die of the flu. Even healthy people can get the flu, but especially people whose immune systems are vulnerable. Most people will recover within a few weeks, but some can develop complications including sinus and ear infections, pneumonia, heart or brain inflammations. Myth 2 The flu vaccine can give me the flu Fact: The injected flu vaccine contains an inactivated virus that cannot give you influenza. If you feel achy or slightly feverish, it is a normal reaction of the immune system to the vaccine, and generally lasts only a day or two. Myth 3 The flu vaccine can cause severe side effects Fact: The flu vaccine is proven to be safe. Severe side effects are extremely rare. One in a million people may get Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which cause muscle weakness and paralysis. Myth 4 I have had the vaccine and still gotten the flu, so it doesn’t work Fact: Several flu viruses are circulating all the time, which is why people could still get the flu despite being vaccinated. However, being vaccinated improves the chance of being protected. This is especially important to stop the virus affecting people with vulnerable immune systems. Myth 5 I am pregnant so shouldn’t get the flu vaccine Fact: Pregnant women should especially get the flu vaccine since their immune systems are weaker than usual. The inactivated flu vaccine is safe at any stage of pregnancy.
There are just a handful of counties in Texas that have reported to the state that health officials have seen both predominant strains of this year’s flu. Brazoria County is in that handful, and the only county in this part of Texas where that is the case.
In the early weeks of this year’s flu season, six children had died in the state, ranging from 2 to 16 years old. Fortunately, none were in Brazoria County, where there haven’t been any flu-related deaths reported this year.
The most important statistics for people to know, however, is that of those six deaths, four of the children were not vaccinated or could not be. It wasn’t know whether the other two had been inoculated against the virus. Historically, only about one-quarter of children who die from the flu each year have been vaccinated against it.
If any parent needed convincing about the necessity of their child getting a flu shot, that would be it. Children as young as 6 months old can be protected now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The flu vaccine is never 100 percent effective as there are multiple strains and researchers each year must make their most educated guess as to which strains should be included in the vaccine. Even when they miss on the strain — it was estimated to be only about 20 percent effective during the 2017-18 flu season — some protection is better than none and there is no harm beyond a pinch in the arm to getting the shot.
This also holds true for adults, especially those for whom any illness can be deadly, such as senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems. Of the 61,200 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 flu season — a typical level of mortality — the vast majority did not receive the vaccine, the CDC reported.
So far in Brazoria County and elsewhere, this year’s flu season, which started officially in October, is on track for a normal year. It currently is considered to be widespread in Texas, which is common, then will peak again in February, health officials said.
Those who have not yet been vaccinated should make an appointment now to have that level of protection for themselves and if they have young children before the next wave of flu starts to hit. While the flu is unpredictable, the greater possibility of a person dying from it because they weren’t vaccinated is easily to foretell.
