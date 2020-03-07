It took seven years after a young family died in the Woodhollow Apartments fire and more people dying in apartment blazes before Lake Jackson passed an ordinance requiring sprinkler systems in all new residential buildings.
Less than two years later, economic worries prompted the city to quash the mandate.
Retired Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Randy Crim, who advocated the sprinkler requirement, cited that reversal as the biggest regret of his career. Anyone who has lost a loved one or all of their belongings to a fire in unprotected buildings likely shares in that regret.
We supported Lake Jackson’s reasoning back in spring 2009 when it dropped the sprinkler mandate. With the housing crisis at its peak and investment already minimal, city leaders saw the added cost to developers as an inhibitor to growth. Since Lake Jackson largely stood alone with its requirement — making it significantly cheaper for developers to pick other places to build — its argument the mandate should be done at the state level also carried some weight.
“What was a good idea simply became a victim of the times. Council’s action on Feb. 17 should be far from the last word on the subject, though,” then-Managing Editor Yvonne Mintz wrote back in 2009. “While now isn’t the best time to add the sprinkler requirement, there is no question the systems are effective in containing fires and that adding them to residential homes would save lives.”
Eleven years later, however, it actually has been the last word. State legislators who always favor profits over regulation, haven’t seriously considered residential sprinkler mandates. They side with developers who say the added cost to a home hurts their ability to sell it, the same argument automakers gave when fighting federal seat belt laws.
Crim has said sprinkler systems cut the risk of deaths in a home fire by more than 70 percent. If the Woodhollow Apartments had a sprinkler system, he says, all of the victims of Sadie Profitt’s murderous arson would have survived the fire.
Their loved ones certainly would exchange spending a few extra thousand dollars for 20 years of spending time with twins Danny and Omar Attar, Omar’s wife Felicita and Omar Jr., who would be college age now.
Whether at the city level, a significant lobbying push in Austin or mandates instituted by the private sector — require sprinklers in the same way lenders and insurers require other home safety protections — a thriving economy is the right time to put saving lives above profit margins.
