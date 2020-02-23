Contrary to what much of the nation might believe, considering Texas is one of America’s most firearm-friendly states, a big majority of Texans continue to support mandatory criminal and mental-health background checks for gun customers, according to a recent poll by The Texas Tribune in collaboration with the University of Texas’ Texas Politics Project.
This includes sales at gun shows and between individuals, which is where most gun-buyers remain unchecked. One in five people who recently purchased a weapon at a gun show did so without a background check. That’s according to a 2017 Annals of Internal Medicine study.
It’s only logical, particularly in the face of the elevating body count — the El Paso Walmart shooting being the worst but far from only recent mass shooting in our state. Consider Santa Fe High School, Luby’s Cafeteria, Dallas’ Black Lives Matter rally, a church in Sutherland Springs, to name some, and gun violence on a large scale feels it is closing in on us.
To be clear, we are not talking about gun-carrying in general, here. Texans remain split on whether people having guns makes us more safe or less. But the UTT poll that reveals the aforementioned also shows 79 percent of Texans support background checks on all sales. Of the remaining 21 percent, 16 percent report opposition to background checks and 6 percent aren’t sure.
But background checks should be of little concern to potential purchasers of firearms unless said buyer’s federal background check would reveal red flags.
So, why are Texas lawmakers reluctant to take measures to enact mandatory background checks? In fact, the big push from many conservative activists is there shouldn’t be any permitting of firearms at all. A refusal to consider so-called “Constitutional Carry” legislation is part of what put Texas House leadership in the doghouse of Empower Texas and other ultraconservative groups last session.
But background checks are now about keeping firearms of any type out of the hands and collections of law-abiding Texans. They are about limiting their access to those whose intent or lack of mental capacity make the potential buyer a threat to the rest of us.
They are a reasonable, mildly intrusive measure akin to a landlord screening apartment applicants to ensure the tenant hasn’t skipped out of four previous leases.
In the wake of the El Paso shooting last August that left 22 dead and a couple dozen injured, Gov. Greg Abbott announced roundtable discussions addressing gun violence. He promised to “seek ways to ensure guns are not in the hands of deranged killers.” After meeting with El Paso’s lawmakers and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, he held a news conference and said, “The time for talking is over. The time for action began today.”
It’s similar to his response to the Santa Fe school shooting the previous year. The roundtable discussions back then led to expansion of mental health monitoring for school children and increased spending on school security. Those are reasonable measures.
However, any fiddling with the Second Amendment is deemed unreasonable, making Texas lawmakers skittish to broach any suggestion that anyone, anywhere at any time can strick a handgun on their hip — regardless the level of danger they could pose to innocents.
Average Texans are reasonable people who understand their best chance of not becoming a victim is to accept efforts that keep firearms out of the hands of the bad guys. Three-quarters of them believe brief, law enforcement-backed background checks are an effective method at achieving that goal.
Background checks at gun shows, in advance of private sales or transfers of ownership and at retail shops make sense, and most Texans agree on that. So what, if anything, will lawmakers do to let these constituents know they are listening?
(1) entry
My government shouldn't fear my gun
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.