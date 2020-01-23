With a stated desire to bring in development, particularly when it comes to adding resi dents, Oyster Creek’s leaders easily could have greeted a proposal for a small apartment complex with cartwheels, handshakes and quick approval of the project.
Instead, much to their credit, council members took their time scrutinizing the particulars of the project, raising safety issues and management concerns during their recent meeting.
When William Galvan and Mike Ramos, owners of the property at 3215 FM 523, left last week’s session, they did so without a rubber-stamp backing of their idea, but an understanding that city leaders would be supportive if their concerns were alleviated.
It helps that Galvan and Ramos are locals who can be in the city within minutes should any problems arise. They won’t be absentee owners without a notion or care about who lives in the building so long as the checks clear.
“What we’re trying to bring is something better than just a vacant building,” Galvan said. “You want to make the city look better. We both grew up here, I grew up right down the street in Freeport. You guys look a lot better than you did, in my opinion, because you’re trying to uphold a standard.”
The answers provided by the owners largely satisfied city leaders, removing one possible sticking point with the apartment project moving forward. The second raises another concern, one resting with council members.
Oyster Creek will send letters to residents near the proposed apartment building informing them of the project and seeking their opinions. If the neighbors object, it could kill the plans, city leaders said.
Having witnessed what a vocal group of NIMBY neighbors can do to a well-thought-out plan, we recommend any complaints be treated with the same level of scrutiny as the project.
It’s not uncommon for homeowners to quickly deduce an apartment complex of any type equates to an unkempt property with unsavory people living in it, and no one wants to live next to such a building. Most apartments are nothing like that, and it’s a good assumption caring owners who want what’s best for their hometowns wouldn’t let it become that way.
Any opposition to the project should be founded in reason, not a worst-case scenario often tossed around at public government meetings. Assumptions and stereotypes are not facts, and the owners of the proposed apartment building deserve to have their project decided on facts.
If that’s the case, renters could have a nice place to live in Oyster Creek and the city could have a new taxpayer to support the goal of development in the city.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.