The murky explanation as to why a road construction project that should be in its finishing stages has been stuck in limbo for going on a year shouldn’t satisfy anyone.
Highway 288-B from Johnson-Cook Road in Clute to the Dow bridge in Freeport has been reduced to a single lane in each direction since last spring. Behind a concrete barrier are pristine new highway lanes installed over the span of six months in late 2018 and early 2019.
Drivers expected to be using that new road surface by now, but shortly after finishing the first phase of the $13.9 million project to rebuild all of the roadways entering and exiting the cloverleaf, the contractors and their equipment disappeared. And since last spring, there have been few signs of construction activity.
The Texas Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the project, has offered only a vague explanation. Concerns raised by the contractor had prompted the delay and the company and state agency were working to resolve them, a transportation department spokesman told us in August. Work should resume within weeks, he said then.
By mid-October, when no one in reflective vests had been spotted in the construction zone, the reason was repeated but it was hoped the concerns could be addressed and residents would see progress soon. They did not.
Some new barrels and caution signs were put up in the area, though, which we suppose could be considered progress.
It is understandable issues can arise during the course of a major construction project, be they with worker safety, engineering or materials. When those concerns disrupt a heavily trafficked highway, however, at minimum an explanation for the seemingly endless delay should be offered.
Reasonable people can accept reasonable explanations. Not providing one leaves it open-ended what concerns the contractor might have and leads to speculation as to what the actual cause might be. Did the contractor pocket the money and skip town? Were the workers pulled off this project to help with another deemed more important, such as the Highway 288 toll lanes in Harris County? Those are just two of the rumors floating around.
Ideally, in the next couple weeks, we will see crews and heavy equipment appearing again at that long-abandoned work site and make all this consternation and speculation moot. Getting the project done is what people care about, and progress toward that end will quell their irritation.
Short of that, the highway department owes an explanation as to what concerns the contractor so substantially as to have made the orange barrels doing their best Highway 59 impression on a short stretch of well-traveled road in Brazoria County.
