Legislature supported intrusive phone calls
If you are still receiving unwanted phone calls at your home or on your cell phone, don’t be surprised.
Your legislature passed House Bill 1992 by Rep. Ben Leman, effective Sept. 1, 2019, stating a telemarketer does not violate that prohibition if the telemarketer substitutes the name and telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is made for the telemarketer’s name and telephone number. So, as long as they identify themselves it is still OK for them to commit the following:
Illegal entry through wire and wireless communication creating the following: trespass, disturbing the peace, intimidation, harassment, name-calling, intentional trickery (fraud), misrepresentation, do not hang up, unidentified caller, emotional distress, calls from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and three or more calls per day.
The U.S. and Texas attorneys general need to inform the communication providers of this abuse and order them to a put a stop to the calls or issue lawsuits along with injunctive relieve along with restraining orders.
When a contract is entered with a provider, agreement is between the provider and the user, not the rest of the world. You and only you shall decide what calls you wish to accept.
Bob Casale, Freeport
Evil is in hearts of those who don’t care about law
Yes, Mr. Kaw evil does exist in our world, country, county and our own little town. Most of us have known this for quite some time. Most of us have been aware of this fact.
Some of us obviously only recently discovered it in our president. He’s a Republican and you and other Democrats seem to think his party is evil, and you and others seem to think it’s all Trump and the Republican Party. A lot of us served in Vietnam and saw the body count of fine young Americans increase. I thought that was bad, but I was really mad when I saw a quote from LBJ that he increased the troops in Vietnam because “he didn’t want to be the only president to lose a war to a piss ant country.”
Your country has become more divisive because people fail to respect the truth. Which truth is that? Is it the truth that as soon as he won the election the good Democrats started trying to remove him from office before he was ever sworn in? I know he has angered you folks with programs like trying to protect our border. He’s got some nerve doesn’t he, trying to deny illegal aliens their constitutional rights. The rights in the constitution are for American citizens, and not anyone who can sneak across our border.
Yes, Mr. Kaw, there is evil in America, and it is in the hearts of people who care less about our laws.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.