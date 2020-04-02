It’s likely that out-of-towners don’t pay close attention to our county leadership’s recommendations and orders.
That’s why they may think it’s acceptable to drive down from Houston and visit the beaches along our coastline, sometimes gathering with people who don’t live in their same household or they met on the spot. During a growing pandemic that’s already claimed a life in Brazoria County, it’s just not.
After a busy day of people hanging out on the beach Saturday — Surfside Beach Councilman Gregg Bisso estimated up to 600 people were there — city leaders unanimously agreed to close the beach to vehicular traffic at 8 p.m. that night.
The county immediately followed suit, closing its beaches to vehicular traffic an hour and a half later. The decisions follow Freeport’s example; it closed its section of Bryan Beach to visitors Thursday to discourage visitors from hitting the sand.
While Surfside should be applauded for taking immediate action that night during an emergency council meeting, it was overdue.
The world we lived in this past Saturday is completely different from the world where organizers continued with a Surfside St. Patrick’s Day parade two weeks earlier. And even that decision to proceed was questionable as most other activities that weekend had been called off amid rising virus concerns.
The same day as the March 14 parade, Brazoria County announced its first two positive cases of COVID-19 in Alvin.
Reflecting back after two weeks in near-isolation, most people couldn’t even imagine gathering in a crowd that large. They’ve learned, watched the number of infected people grow and understand the importance of social distancing.
This Saturday, the number of cases jumped to 61. That was the same day County Judge Matt Sebesta said he didn’t know what more could be done to make some people take the Stay Safe at Home order seriously.
When it’s hard enough to get the importance of this order through the heads of people who live and work here, it’s even more difficult to explain to out-of-towners why this isn’t the best time to visit our beaches.
The cities and county can’t close beach access completely, but disallowing an unlimited number of cars to drive up, relax and party is an important step. The sign flashing on the Surfside bridge letting would-be visitors know that the beach is closed to vehicular traffic will let them know that Surfside is serious about not becoming a breeding ground for COVID-19, hopefully deterring them from visiting the beach at all.
This is something that should’ve been done when it was obvious the county would be heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus. This is a time of unified sacrifice. Surfside will lose some tourist revenue and residents will miss out on fun, but those seem like insignificant prices to pay for protecting human life.
Now it’s up to everyone to follow the rules.
