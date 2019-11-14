Nonemergency numbers When contacting authorities about situations that don’t warrant immediate response, use your local department’s nonemergency number. Freeport Police 979-239-1211 Lake Jackson 979-415-2700 Surfside Beach 979-239-1151 Angleton 979-849-2383 Brazoria 979-798-2195 Oyster Creek 979-233 — 8481 Sheriff’s Office
Narcotics Task Force Central and west county: 979-864-2251 North county: 979-388-2251 South county: 979-756-2251
W hen news pops up of a drug bust, often there is a line in the story noting police were tipped off about the activity by a neighbor or curious observer.
Dramatizations on TV aren’t always realistic, with the rogue officer, going on a gut feeling, pulling overtime to pull an all-night stakeout in a disguised van. Sometimes major crimes start with a simple call.
Police don’t see everything going on in every neighborhood, and good police work can start with a curious neighbor or resident picking up the phone to dial the local police department’s nonemergency number.
A Sweeny man was arrested last week after authorities found 38 grams of methamphetamine in his home. The man was arrested after a two-month investigation led the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force to his residence.
But that investigation didn’t happen in a vacuum.
It was started by a number of tips about possible drug trafficking in the area. Those tips led officials to investigate the home.
The United State Drug Enforcement Agency reported 26,645 arrests in 2018, many of which were likely made possible by residents calling their tip hotline to disclose information about possible activity.
This isn’t to say neighbors need to start going through each other’s garbage bins to find a lone joint or suspicious needle. But residents have a responsibility to keep the police informed about suspicious activities. Police and investigators can only be in so many places at once and have limited resources, including time.
That means picking up the phone.
But not every call is an emergency. Departments have nonemergency numbers where residents can report events that don’t need immediate response or might call for further investigation.
Residents know their own neighborhoods better than the police, and they should act as the eyes and ears for law enforcement to better be able to serve their communities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.