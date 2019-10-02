For some of Lake Jackson’s tiniest residents, it seems the BASF Dog Park has taken seven years to complete.
While that might have more to do with dogs’ perception of time, it’s no exaggeration to say the park has experienced an extended timeline that has faced delay after delay.
When The Facts first reported about construction beginning one year ago, it was expected the park would open in May 2019. By November, officials said contractors had 180 days to complete construction on the project and grass would later be seeded.
It’s now October and while there is a dog park to look at, no furry friends are allowed to use it yet as the city waits for new grass to take root.
According to the city, the latest delay was caused by contractors not properly seeding the Bermuda grass at the park, leading officials withholding $9,800 in payments so city staff could fix the problem. Now the park is expected to open in October or November if things go according to plan.
Sadly, this is another example of taking matters into your own hands if you want something done properly.
When officials offered the job to private groups, there was likely some expectation that weather and other factors could delay the opening of the park, which will feature fountains and a washing station, into the summer park. But they likely didn’t anticipate grass being the factor that would delay the park opening well into fall.
While it’s good that the city recognized the problem and took action, it’s probably not what many residents imagined happening when the park was first pitched.
The new dog park was supposed to be a point of pride and joy for the community that would better connect residents, but now it has become a sore point of discussion followed by questions of when it’s going to open.
Hopefully, soon those questions will have a definitive answer after the city steps in to finish the pr oject.
(2) entries
So, who had to foot the bill on this Dog Park, BASF or Taxpayers, many of whom do not even own a dog?
I'm sure the sleuths at The Facts will get to the bottom of this. Perhaps we should sue someone? I guess you were bored yesterday.
