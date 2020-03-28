Joni Maynard
If everyone testing reported the positive and the negative it might help so that everyone can see how many are being tested, number of positives vs. negatives. Not trying to downplay the severity of this, but it might help with panic/hysteria. I know this can really play with people’s minds and what we are all facing and going through together.
Cori Fregia Patino
Guys. No one ever said children were immune. Just have less serious symptoms. Please stop causing more panic than there already is with these misleading headlines. Do your research.
Wayne Taylor
I predict that within another week or 10 days it will explode exponentially across southern Brazoria County.
Debbie Scruggs Taylor
I’m an ER nurse and my daughter is an infection control nurse. There are more swabs being resulted now than a week ago. It doesn’t necessarily mean there are more people getting sick. One out of all of the Brazoria County cases is currently hospitalized. The rest are riding it out at home with manageable symptoms. The media likes to make it sound like the world will end in two days. Sadly, some people actually believe it.
Craig Conrad
That’s been the story worldwide, but especially here in the United States. Just stay at home for a few weeks to save the weakest members of our community or prolong this for months because greedy and selfish people never do anything until it directly affects them.
Joleen Skipper
This was already planned in the pandemic layout. If you take a step back and look critically at how this is going in waves all over the country, it is by the book. Shame on you for blaming the public when in reality this was already planned in these steps taken.
Linda Robinson-Starr
When people follow basic instructions as we’re taught in elementary school we wouldn’t have an issue.
Kim Pearce Towns
People don’t follow instructions. They are out there going crazy. While the rest of us are staying put. And when we do go out for necessities we can’t find it.
Emily Delgado
Meanwhile, buses of workers are packed in buses heading into the plants. Great social distancing. People are catching this way too easily for this to happen. I completely understand people want to work and have families to provide for, but if they bring it home to their families and it continues to spread, where will we be. I worry we’ll find out soon.
Shannon Taylor
People were supposed to be getting what they needed from stores, not going on outings. The pet store has had people in and out in large groups, all the kids out and running unsupervised through the store. People wanting to hold and play with animals with no other intention but killing time. We’ve had a sign up for days asking people to please come in and small groups and get what they need, but people have ignored it and brought the whole family in just for something to do.
Anna Marie Bush Galloway
I’m looking at the science that shows the curve of infection doesn’t begin to flatten until 2 weeks. We need a month of lock down to flatten the curve and keep it low enough to allow the hospitals to keep up with the patient load. That is what has been borne out in all of the other countries who are battling this now. Those are the results that New York is beginning to see.
Ray Allen
As recently as March 11, the mayor of NYC was telling people if they are not sick to continue on with their daily lives. He isn’t doing that anymore is he? This is no joke, too many think it is.
Desiree Sayitlikeiseeit Pearson
Grow up, people. Take responsibility on your own. You shouldn’t have to be “made” to follow simple rules. This is very serious. Do what’s right for everyone. Don’t just think about yourself!
Brittani Erb
My daddy passed away on Monday and we can’t even have a normal funeral for him. Sad world we live in. I think it shouldn’t be up to the government or local government to control this.
Jessica Gajewsky
They keep talking about the elderly too but if you look at the cases reported here basically everyone is middle aged. The panic and hysteria is ridiculous.
Nathan Brown
People are staying home as much as they can. Most plant work is considered essential and people need food and groceries.
