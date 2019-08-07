Profits driving chemical incidents
Regarding the editorial “Chemical plant incidents troubling,” I would like to comment.
Because stockholders demand profits, this puts pressure on management to cut costs, which leads to plants putting off maintenance and “turnarounds,” which leads to the practice of “run to failure.” This practice will not be found in any plant operating plans or safety plans you can be sure, but it is the major cause of most of the “incidents” at chemical plants and refineries.
The reason why incidents like those recently in the Houston area are not “happening” here is because a majority of the local plants do not handle flammable, liquid hydrocarbons which can catch fire when released.
Bottom line is, such failures are the direct result of so called “cost savings” insisted on by stockholders.
Donald Gerard, Lake Jackson
