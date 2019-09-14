Kevin Cole

So the free education is not payment enough?

Craig Conrad

Colleges make absurd amounts of money off the backs of athletes. Personally, I think college sports shouldn’t even be nationally televised or promoted, but if it’s going to be a money-making event, exploiting labor should never be allowed.

Cody Rollo

Stupid idea. How about they make money the old fashion way, like working?

Albert Garcia

Change it! Let them make money.

