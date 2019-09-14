Kevin Cole
So the free education is not payment enough?
Craig Conrad
Colleges make absurd amounts of money off the backs of athletes. Personally, I think college sports shouldn’t even be nationally televised or promoted, but if it’s going to be a money-making event, exploiting labor should never be allowed.
Cody Rollo
Stupid idea. How about they make money the old fashion way, like working?
Albert Garcia
Change it! Let them make money.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.