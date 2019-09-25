No matter how adorable the child, when he or she approaches with an order form for a school or club fundraiser flapping from their hand, most people want to crawl under their desk or hide in the janitor’s closet.
But what the wrapping paper, sugary sweets and other items lack in economic value, they make up for in the value provided to campus activities throughout the school year.
Yes, the nuisance level is high, especially in workplaces where many of the employees have small children. Spending $10 for Christmas bows that will be available next month at Dollar Tree, regardless of the worthiness of the cause, is going to be a tough sell. It’s also rarely crystal clear exactly how much of a supporter’s purchase actually goes to the beneficiary and how much goes to the fundraising company, making it sometimes difficult to justify ordering.
The fundraisers also serve as adult peer pressure, as a parent knows very well a child or grandchild in Little League, choir or cheerleading is going to be participating in a fundraiser down the road, and if you don’t buy something from them, little Janie’s mom won’t buy some you when the pendulum swings your way.
There are two things to keep in mind, though.
First, the fundraisers — often conducted through the school’s PTO or one of its after-school clubs — will provide money for things tax dollars won’t cover. They help pay for things like scholarships, field trips and guest speakers. All of them help enhance a child’s educational experience.
Second, people who really don’t want or need the sweets or trinkets being sold can instead make a donation directly to the school, organization or a district’s education foundation. This route puts every single dollar into supporting students and campus activities.
Finally, a recommendation for the companies that provide fundraising materials and the organizations that benefit from them. Transparency goes a long way.
A popcorn sale underway to support a Brazoria County Boy Scout troop shows on its order form exactly how much of each item purchased will go to the Scouts. For example, a $20 bucket of one type yields $14 for the troop. That lets the purchaser know exactly how much support he or she is actually providing.
For the beneficiaries of the fundraiser, a printout could be attached to the order forms explaining what they intend to do with the money, or how much the group raised the previous year and where the money went. Specifics always sit better than the overly broad “it’s to support the kiddos.”
Of course, no one is under any obligation to donate or purchase from a fundraiser. Expecting cuteness or parental peer pressure to do the job isn’t fair to those who might not be able to afford to participate or have some sort of reasonable objection. Addressing the nebulous nature about where the money goes could convince naysayers to open their wallets more freely or donate more directly to a good cause.
For me, the peer pressure to purchase from my colleagues for their children is high and the products largely a waste. I prefer to donate cash when I have it, but this option is not often mentioned.
The other downside of the fundraising cycle is the volume of requests. It seems that the start of school starts an overload of fundraisers for every school and club in the area. While the non-school sponsored clubs are unlikely to coordinate, I wish those sponsored by BISD would do more to keep from overloading the fundraiser calendar with multiple/redundant drives across the schools.
