Trump trial puts spotlight on evil
The impeachment of Donald Trump will be a story about the proof of the existence of evil. More accurately, more to the point, will be how the Republican senators will allow Trump to get away with shooting holes in the Constitution. Such indifference. Such contempt. Such cowardice. The reality of evil will be found in that story, the indispensable stuff of stories — the buildup of conflict.
Trump’s guilt of abusing his power and obstructing Congress to cover up his foul deeds is heinous enough, and overwhelmingly evident, that it leaves one wondering why a good God allows evil in the world. Is it because evil has much to teach us? Can it be that evil is our greatest and perhaps our only effective instructor?
The trial in the impeachment of Donald Trump is a dark education, an examination of evildoers. It is a display of the immorality of the Republican senators being entangled in the sinister web of corruption Trump is spinning. We are witnessing a premonition of the worse that is yet to come.
But I believe in happy endings. Through difficulty we are made more mature in God’s wisdom. We must not give up our faith in the trials of adversity.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
Trump impeachment a bunch of nonsense
We are being told every day Trump is a crook and a criminal. He must be impeached. Is anyone buying this nonsense?
When Trump announced he would run for the presidency, all the really smart people told us he couldn’t win. Nancy Pelosi told us to take it to the bank. Barack Obama told us Trump wouldn’t go down in history as a president. When he was elected it was obvious the in crowd in Washington had no clue as to how disillusioned we the people were.
Three years later they still haven’t figured it out. All of their causes don’t seem to pan out for them. The Green New Deal? We all want to take care of our planet, but we don’t want to starve to do it. We don’t want to persecute trans or gay people, but we are smart enough to know it isn’t fair to allow males to compete against females because they identify as women. It seems they are devoted to policies that most of us consider to be unfair. Most of us would like to treat everyone as equals.
I know there are bigots out there and all of them aren’t conservatives. Until both sides of the aisle quit favoring one group over another for whatever reason, we will continue to be a divided nation.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
