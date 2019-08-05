Acclaim
When people talk about rescuing someone from a burning car or home, often it’s as hyperbole. But Angleton police officers did just that last week, and they deserve all the praise in the world for doing so.
A man heading south on Highway 288 early on the morning of July 28 veered into the median and rolled the car onto the driver’s side. His seat belt wouldn’t release for him to exit the vehicle as it filled with smoke, according to a news release.
Angleton Police Officer Steven Alvarado was flagged down by a witness and found the driver inside his car, Angleton police said. Cpl. Ernesto DeLosSantos and Officer Kiona Seales also responded, and the three were able to pull the man from his car, Angleton Police Cpl. Cameron Parsons said.
After being removed, the vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames, authorities said. The man went by ambulance to UTBM Health Angleton Danbury Campus to be treated for only minor injuries, according to the news release.
This is what public service is all about. Many days might mean writing traffic tickets or shuffling through paperwork that makes watching paint dry sound exciting. But it’s moments like these when people’s true character shines through and why first responders deserve our unending respect and admiration.
These officers acted selflessly in a moment that might have left others in a panic, and they are an example of what service above self really means.
Mystery boat is more than a landmark
As Freeport officials continue to work on building a renaissance for the city, one local icon they have set their sights on is the Mystery boat. The longtime local monument harkens to days when shrimping was the industry that made the wheels of the town turn, but its years are showing.
Sadly, too many icons fall into disrepair, only getting much-needed care once they have aged to a nearly unrecognizable point.
While the Mystery shrimp boat has served as a welcoming landmark for visitors to the Freeport Municipal Park, unwelcome visitors and unfriendly weather from the Gulf have made it so the boat is in much need of a facelift.
As city leaders are aware, not every landmark can be saved, but the Mystery shrimp boat serves a special purpose for a community where big business moves up and down its streets. It is a friendly reminder for residents about the modest roots of the town.
The city deserves some appreciation for its dedication to this landmark.
Lost dog reunion serves as reminder for chipping
Animal control officer Shana Burton found a bull terrier, Bella, wandering the streets of Freeport in July. That dog’s home? Katy.
Burton said the owners were quickly contacted and the four-legged friend was overjoyed to see her owners.
But this story could have ended differently.
No one is ever happy to see the posts on social media from families seeking information and leads about where their lost pets might have ended up. It’s a problem that is all too common.
Once the pet has disappeared from the yard, families can only rely on the kindness of strangers to have their beloved animal return home. But because of microchipping, this story had a happy ending.
“A citizen called in about a stray dog walking in the area she was found, and it only took about 15 minutes to get in touch with her owners,” Burton said.
This was because Bella had been microchipped and her owners’ information was up to date.
Had it not been for her responsible owners, Bella might now be finding a new home in Brazosport.
