One of the main things that differentiate Brazoria County’s new truck inspection station on Highway 288 north of Angleton is that it is in operations. Most of the weigh stations in Texas and elsewhere around the country seem to be rarely used, providing little safeguard against deficient rigs.
Safety is the ultimate concern of the station, as local officials and law enforcement reminded us last week as we checked into the new $3.3 million facilities. We expect they will make revenue from citations — likely more than necessary to pay for its construction and operation — but we are more concerned with their role in protecting those of us who share the road with them.
Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey points out that when deciding which vehicles to pull over, he looks at the general condition of the rig. One that appears laxly cared for on the outside is more likely to be poorly maintained on things out of view — such as lights, brakes and suspension systems. Failure of those critical components at high speeds can prove deadly for the rig drive and other motorists on the highway.
During the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Roadcheck in June, almost 18 percent of the 67,000 big rigs inspected over the three-day period had deficiencies significant enough for the vehicles to be pulled out of service. In 2018, the percentage was 21.6 percent — that’s more than one of every five.
The most common out-of-service violation was for braking system related items, with 4,578 total violations, the safety alliance reported. Tires and wheels were the next common violation, followed by brake adjustments and cargo securement.
All of those can result in fatalities simply because the rig’s owner failed to assure safe operation and there weren’t enough active efforts to catch them for poor maintenance and carelessness.
More concerning is that 13.7 percent of the vehicles pulled off the highways were transporting hazardous materials, according to the safety alliance.
Brazoria County’s weigh station came into service Sept. 3, and on that day, 18 commercial vehicles were inspected. Three were pulled off the road until their deficiencies were fixed, or about 16.7 percent of the small number of vehicles inspected.
Compound that inspection number with how many big rigs routinely travel Brazoria County highways each day, and the magnitude of the potential calamity — and the need for more regular commercial vehicle inspections — becomes quite apparent.
“The goal is to have everyone go home at the end of the day,” Brazoria County Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder said.
In any business, there will be a share of people who want to skirt the law to save a buck or sheer negligence. Those in the long-haul trucking business who choose to do so present a serious risk to the drivers and passengers who share the highway. An effort to catch violators and reduce the risk posed by deficient vehicles is welcome in Brazoria County, and we hope to see the lights calling trucks in for inspection flashing often.
