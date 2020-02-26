Cities everywhere deal with feral cat problems, the scope of which often makes it difficult for municipalities to institute an entirely satisfactory solution.
There is a fix — a literal one — many communities have tried successfully, but is blocked by local ordinances in Southern Brazoria County. Local SPCA Director Whitney Holt is asking leaders in its partner cities to change that.
Holt hopes to adopt the proven-practical trap neuter and return program, or TNR, and we believe local authorities should get on board with it as quickly as possible.
TNR is not meant to rid regions of feral cats, but manage their proliferation. Cats that already live in a particular colony and do not pose a nuisance are trapped, sterilized then returned to their environs. These are cats that have never been domesticated, nor would they make good pets, but they often remain in familiar grounds because people purposely or unwittingly provide them a regular source of food.
This situation will remain regardless whether TNR is adopted, the difference being sterilized cats won’t produce more feral offspring, perpetuating and expanding the problem of overpopulation.
The TNR solution also helps resolve overcrowding in animal shelters, a constant problem with the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter managed by the local SPCA and funded by Clute, Freeport and Lake Jackson.
Feral cats are difficult to adopt out and remain at shelters an average of 38 days compared with 13 days for socialized cats, according to the Humane Society. And merely rounding up strays does little to dent the the large numbers roaming loose, continuing to breed like gremlins in a downpour.
The reason Holt is asking for local officials to help is most cities around here prohibit the R portion of TNR — collected cats are not allowed to be set free. Therefore TNR efforts would be illegal unless city council members vote to lift ordinances outlawing the release of animals within city limits.
Some objectors look at the program, which involves volunteers feeding, watering and otherwise watching out for the cats, as unhealthy enabling. They prefer the cats go away altogether. Unhappy residents cite cats tear apart beloved flower gardens, rip into outdoor garbage bags and eat pretty little birds, problems TNR won’t resolve. Holt urges people be realistic about that, but points out having more cats potentially wreaking havoc isn’t the answer, either.
The effects of a TNR program would not be obvious in the short term given the scale of the problem. Even the most dutiful volunteer and animal control officer can collect only so many cats that don’t want to be caught at a time. However, the program would vastly decrease the number of cats brought into the SPCA shelter, reducing the cost of caring for them.
Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple thinks people — armed with accurate information — would get behind the program, he said. It’s a reasonable low-cost, low-risk program that’s worked well in other places that benefits those trying to reduce cat overpopulation, taxpayers who are helping pay for shelter operations and every resident who is tried of seeing cats parade across their lawns, streets and alleys with no idea how to prevent more of them roaming the streets.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.