We must save the soul of America
In the face of all the senseless mass killings and the mindless imbecilic congressional Republicans who keep sensible gun legislation from being passed, every citizen should be injected with a powerful dose of rage. Everyone in the country and in the free world would make it known when throwing open their windows, sticking their heads out, and — as did Peter Finch’s character in the movie “Network” — scream out, “We’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore!”
Donald Trump’s behavior and rhetoric are of a fanatical believer in a dark cause and his sinister voice is being listened to and acted on by white nationalist listeners. The rise of domestic terror can be linked to a despotic government. This government under Trump and the Republicans is starting to resemble a despotism. Therefore the people of this country should take action against the terror that is dared to be turned on them. They should be led by policy that is reasonable and shame those that oppose it because they are weak, full of vices and prejudices, and want to take this country down the road to tyranny.
The Constitution has entrusted us with common sense laws that shouldn’t be exaggerated or to bring mourning and death into innocent people’s hearts. We must not sit and be idle but join in the struggle to save the soul of America.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
I love how you mentioned the constitution while talking about infringing the American people's constitutional right. Your deranged rant is only guaranteed by the 2nd amendment. The 2nd amendment is not for hunting or sport shooting. It is to keep our government honest, and with the corruption in our federal offices I can see why our ancestors put in that amendment. If President Trump is the blame for El Paso then obama is the blame for Sandy Hook and the other 30 something mass shootings during his reign.
Spoken like a true Trump supporter. Do you have an ORIGINAL thought? People once thought Prohibition was a good idea. How'd that work out? People can have their guns and we can have common sense guidelines for them to have them.
