Margaret Sherman
I don’t deny upgrading is needed, however, this can be accomplished at a much lower price tag. These bonds will impact your taxes.
Dolores Miller
Wow, you could build a new city with $11 million. ... Notice, you can see online that most school districts that do school bonds in the millions that are all levy, a line on your property, are in Brazoria County. So this also falls on homeowners who have children in homeschool, private institutions and Christian schools. So look it up and the only way you are exempt from this is if you are 65 years old.
Tobey Simmons
We already pay more in school taxes than every other district around us. Keep raising them and you’ll end up losing money because people won’t be able to afford to live in this district any longer. I haven’t had kids in school in over 10 years. And my taxes are more than double what they were 10 years ago. Enough is enough. You’ve milked us for all you’re going to get. That school wasn’t built that long ago. Poor planning on your part should not cost us another $11.5 million.
Mary Gee
People, I was at the city council meeting in Brazoria and we were told taxes will not go up.
Gary Funderburk
Most people don’t realize every bond they issue and get approved makes their property taxes go up. I am paying $1,250 to the school district, and I haven’t had anyone in school in years. I know they need nice facilities, but they’re going way overboard with these designs. A plain building divided in the classrooms would work just fine. Another thing is wasting taxpayer money on landscaping. That burns me up. Not only do you pay for the plants, you also pay for the maintenance and people mowing around them. Then they blow the grass into the ditch, and it plugs up the storm drainage systems, and then they have to dig it up and replace that on taxpayers’ money. Don’t get me started.
Charles Rotary
Be lucky you are not fighting an Angleton ISD bond of nine times that amount at $90 million.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.