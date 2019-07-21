When the decision was made to end the space shuttle program, the immediate question became how NASA would continue to explore the universe and what role humans would have in that exploration.
To some extent, that question continues as privately funded launch vehicles have yet to prove sustained viability and subject to the same glitches and delays that plague government-led programs. Testing of the Boeing Starflight and SpaceX launch vehicles with attached human-capable systems are planned for later this year.
The delays add to the span of more than eight years since America launched an astronaut and returned them to U.S. soil, with NASA relying on Russians rockets to shuttle crews to and from the International Space Station.
That rings a bit ironic, considering the Cold War motivations of the Apollo missions.
Americans always have dreamed big when it comes to space, as evidenced by the celebrations this weekend of the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing. Two years from now, the celebration will turn to the golden anniversary of Spacelab, the first regularly inhabited vehicle in orbit, another American accomplishment.
As important as these milestones are, however, humankind has relied on the advance of space travel to improve existence on earth. Technology from the Apollo program, for instance, led to water filtration systems, the computer microchip and cooling suits now regularly worn by shipyard workers and nuclear technicians.
Textiles used in space suits now make buildings more environmentally friendly, reflective materials used to protect spacecraft from the sun are used to insulate homes and flame-resistant fabrics protect soldiers and firefighters.
Talk of the next generation of human space travel again talks big. Plans are to conduct new missions to the moon both for the benefits of science and to prepare for longer missions that would have man setting foot on Mars. The long-term hope of the latter goal is to determine whether Mars is habitable by people, an important determination should something ever make Earth unfit for human life.
But it is as much the ingenuity of the products developed to make everyday life better that is the greatest achievement of America’s space program, achievements that are not happening with the pace as previous generations the longer we go without routine human-occupied space launches.
Both the SpaceX and Boeing space launch vehicles have shown promise and can be viable in the long term. However, we can expect it to be several more years before we see astronauts riding into the heavens aboard either, and perhaps a decade before the moment man steps onto the dusty soil of the moon is repeated.
NASA is currently developing the Space Launch System — or SLS rocket — that is expected to ring in the next generation of space exploration, but this wouldn’t be the first time bureaucracy got in the way of NASA’s plans if that didn’t pan out.
When we asked on Facebook for people’s memories of the moon landings, the responses ranged from stories from parents to just outright disbelief the missions ever occurred. Even around the time of Apollo 13, the third planned mission to land on the moon, it was widely believed the missions had become routine and public interest waned.
But the world celebrated the missions Saturday, recognizing this crowning achievement of the United States. Every presidential candidate it seems is asked when we will return, followed by hollow plans that conveniently never pan out withing eight years.
Go to any elementary school and ask students what they want to be when they grow up. Among the top answers is likely to still be an astronaut.
The Apollo missions have not left the public imagination, but America is overdue for a heavenly accomplishment, and the country must not lose its focus on the importance of space travel and the ancillary improvements to life on Earth it provides.
