Appraisal proposal leaves reader puzzled
Mr. Morris’ May 9 editorial on this subject once again leaves me scratching my head at his logic.
As a means of tax relief, and by extension pandemic relief, he promotes freezing appraised values at 2019 levels and then requiring taxing entities to adopt the effective tax rate, i.e., the rate generating the same revenue as last year. Property taxes are equal to the property values multiplied by the taxing entities’ rates. If effective rates are adopted, tax bills will be the same as the previous year regardless of changes in property value.
Mr. Morris points to post-Harvey property value treatment as some sort of arbitrary government assistance. It was not. My Harvey-flooded home lacked tens of thousands of dollars in repairs when values were set on January 1, 2018. I was allowed to document the value of remaining repairs to bring my home back to its previous value and my appraisal was reduced by exactly that amount. That was fair and how the system should work.
The whole concept of property tax relief to counter the effects of the pandemic is flawed in that it gives relief to many people who don’t need it. Neither Mr. Morris nor 85 percent of Texas workers have lost their jobs. I’m retired and don’t have a job to lose. We don’t need relief, do we?
Unemployment benefits, forgivable small business loans, stimulus spending, food pantries, church organizations like St. Vincent de Paul, are all focused on those most affected by the pandemic. Let’s support those efforts and not set ourselves up for a jolt next year when fair market values are returned to fair market values.
Tom Ronayne, Sweeny
