Who serves what judge position in Texas is a bit of a mixed bag.
Some are elected, while others are appointed, but that varies from municipality to municipality with no concrete rule to follow.
It’s something of a mess left over from years of changes to how judges in municipalities find themselves on the bench, and Texas voters have an opportunity to clear up some of that confusion.
Elected judges are currently only able to serve one municipality because the Texas Constitution restricts elected officials from holding multiple offices. Proposition 1 would allow those judges to be appointed or elected as another municipality’s judge.
Of the about 900 municipal courts in Texas, Clute Municipal Judge Randy Smith told The Facts he estimates there might be only eight or 10 elected municipal court judges in the state.
While the issue addressed by Proposition 1 might at first glance appear to be a fringe problem, the proposition aims to clear up the legal problem of not allowing an elected judge to possibly serve in a neighboring municipality that might not be able to bring a judge to the area.
Judges like Smith can serve in multiple municipalities, but by law they cannot be paid for the appointed positions if they continue to hold their elected office.
“I had to resign from Clute to be appointed by Surfside and Oyster Creek. They had to change their ordinances to say that I was unpaid to remain within the law when I was re-elected by the people of Clute,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, appointed judges can be paid for each position they hold.
By voting in favor of Proposition 1, which unanimously flew through the Texas House and Senate, residents can clear up some of the mismatching rules that have plagued judges across the state and allow elected judges to be compensated for their appointed positions.
It will better allow municipalities to attract talented judges who will hopefully be able to bring quality courtrooms to underserved areas.
