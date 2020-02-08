Candidates stand against corruption
Speaker Pelosi’s antics at Trump’s SOTU speech revealed her orchestrating her uniform-clad minions glued to her every gesticulation and ending with her profaning her office and the President by ceremoniously ripping his speech in half for the whole world to see!
Tuesday was a busy night with my pursuing my most important concern first, my leadership CBS lesson (CommunityBibleStudy.org). Then I caught the well-attended town hall forum, sponsored by The Facts, of candidates for sheriff and state representative.
The candidates for state legislature all appeared genuine with one standout, Rhonda Seth, the nurse with gumption running in earnest long before the seat was vacated. I don’t see her dressing in uniform in our state congress before a tyrannical speaker.
Besides her clear anti-infanticide stance and firm Second Amendment and protected borders positions, her stand against unconstitutional property taxes altogether cinched my vote as everyone’s paying a confiscatory rent on threat of title loss annually.
Also, what’s happened to America that kills her children at the altar of unchecked pleasure and convenience. In our CBS study of Leviticus 20, the penalty is death for such profanity toward the giver of life.
Leviticus also speaks against slander of which we repeatedly see in Washington in the Mueller and Ukraine witch hunts pursued only for saving the hides of the corrupt.
The sheriff candidates all seemed qualified but I’d favor young Bo Stallman, one not so entrenched in county politics observed biweekly at Commissioners Court. Surely he would duplicate Virginia sheriffs standing against unconstitutional laws.
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
