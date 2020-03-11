The Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge’s unprecedented winter open house attendance inspired them to have another open house during spring break.
This allowed the staff to educate children and adults about birds and butterflies, rather than the winter open house’s theme of mammals and reptiles.
There are so many species of fascinating animals and insects to learn about in Brazoria County. The Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge is the ideal way to showcase that, which is why it should have an open house quarterly.
The open house has always been successful in the winter, recently attracting an international audience.
“We had people come from Canada, Germany, Mexico and Scotland,” outreach director Ruby Lewis said.
The timing of the winter open house allows children who are on holiday break and visiting relatives to attend and experience the outdoors. This also inspired the timing for the spring break open house, staff said.
The refuge’s bird population is a big draw for people outside of the county, since it is on a migratory path.
“We used to just be open in the spring; we didn’t have anything special,” Lewis said. “We’re emphasizing birds and butterflies this time because people had so many questions.”
Each time there is an open house, the refuge gets to spread its mission of preserving nature and animals. This makes for a more educated public and can save lives.
“One of my goals is to keep people from killing every snake they see just because it’s a snake,” Lewis said.
Volunteer Barbara Burkhardt began to have a positive view of “dangerous” animals after learning about them.
“I used to kill snakes,” she said. “I didn’t care what kind of snake it was, I would kill it. I no longer kill snakes; now I relocate it or leave it alone.”
There is further information, species and seasonal migrations to learn about in the summer and fall.
Last summer, refuge staff called The Facts because something amazing was happening at the refuge. The perfect conditions came together to draw dozens of big, beautiful birds to one location in the refuge.
While visitors are always welcome at the refuge, this is the kind of thing they might be encouraged to see and learn more about if there was a structured open house during the summer months.
During the summer, kids are off of school and would have plenty of time to come out. During the fall, it might be a more local crowd, but the staff could be surprised at how many parents of young children are looking for educational, fun things to do during the day.
The Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge has great resources and education to showcase. It should do that at least four times a year.
