State election law supports mail voting
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to threaten criminal prosecution for voting by mail, fly in the face of the statutory language.
Section 82.002 of the Texas Election Code says, “A qualified voter is eligible for early voting by mail if the voter has a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood … of injuring the voter’s health.”
One need only look at the long lines at polling sites in Wisconsin’s recent election to realize that every voter has a physical condition that exposes the voter to injury to the voter’s health from the coronavirus. Paxton needs to quit trying to suppress the vote and allow all Texans to vote by mail, as the Election Code clearly provides.
Lynn Klement, Angleton
