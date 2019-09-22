Our county lost a piece of itself this week when the West of the Brazos weekly newspaper published its last edition.
The Brazoria County News served readers for 57 years before closing its doors, the victim of a changing world and a business model that had not evolved to match.
The County News printed 10,000 copies each week and distributed them free to readers every Thursday.
“I just think that people are going to miss it more than they even realize,” West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
She’s absolutely right. In every single instance where a community loses its newspaper, people regret they did not appreciate and support it more.
A community newspaper ties an area together like social media never will. For one thing, not everyone in a community has social media. The messages there often are muddled with rumor, innuendo and intolerance.
Plus, there’s something special about seeing your name in print. A photo in the paper legitimizes. A newspaper holds a record of time and place. A special story gets laminated and placed in the family Bible.
The owners and staff of the Brazoria County News have been our friends and customers for many years. We printed their newspaper here at The Facts. Our coverage area overlapped with theirs, but we saw them as colleagues, not competitors. We had the same goal — to put out the highest-quality newspaper we could to serve our readers.
I walked around with a pit in my stomach after Becky Toney Hutchinson called to say the newspaper her parents started would be closing. Our staff lamented the loss of another hometown news source and our hearts ached for our friends who had given all they had to the newspaper they loved.
Then we got to work to double down on news that matters most to our readers.
To that end, The Facts will start targeted pages three times a week to highlight community news and photos from each area we cover.
These will start Thursday, when we will focus on West of the Brazos cities including Sweeny, West Columbia and Brazoria.
Friday’s Your Town page will be devoted to news from the Greater Angleton area, or our central county region. On Tuesdays, starting Oct. 1, Your Town will feature the Brazosport area, including Lake Jackson, Clute, Freeport and more.
Send us your photos, accolades, news about clubs — whatever tidbits you want to share with your neighbors — and we will provide the space.
It’s one small way we are working to make our news even more relevant to our readers and, for our West of the Brazos readers, to fill the gap created with the closing of the County News.
Readers can help support our mission by subscribing to The Facts and by thanking advertisers who use the paper to reach their target customers and entice new ones.
At about 50 cents per day for home delivery of The Facts, Brazos Monthly magazine and Gulf Coast Giants quarterly industry magazine, plus full online access, subscribing is a phenomenal deal. Use a few of the coupons the paper offers, and that can cover the cost.
Until Thanksgiving Day, subscribers who want their support to stretch further can buy gift subscriptions at a reduced rate for anyone who has not subscribed in six months. They’ll also get a free gift. Watch the paper this week for specifics on that deal.
Running a community newspaper is a labor of love. I have found it a calling to public service not unlike those who work in elected office or law enforcement.
Now is the time to thank the staff at the Brazoria County News for their service, and it’s also time to push forward and redouble our efforts to keep The Facts a thriving source of news for Brazoria County.
(1) entry
So sad. It was the only paper that covered Sweeny
