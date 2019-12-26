For decades, tobacco companies insisted their product was not hazardous to health. When scientific proof countered that, they maintained their advertising strategies were not calculated to get as many new smokers hooked on nicotine as possible.
We know now that all of those protestations were, well, smoke and mirrors.
It is appropriate, then, to find out the truth about e-cigarettes and how they are marketed.
Scientists already are discovering “vaping” carries with it serious health risks. Some public health officials add, however, e-cigarettes may be a path smokers can use to wean themselves off nicotine.
What of teenagers who were never addicted to nicotine until they tried e-cigarettes, however?
Last month, California officials filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs, by far the biggest producer of e-cigarettes and the nicotine-laden cartridges used in them. The state’s attorney general is alleging the Juul Labs has intentionally marketed flavored products to attract teenagers.
A similar lawsuit was filed earlier this year by North Carolina officials.
A Juul spokesman told The Associated Press the company does “not intend to attract underage users.” Meanwhile, however, the firm has stopped selling most of its flavored cartridges. Only menthol and tobacco flavors are being marketed now.
A variety of other companies continue to advertise and sell flavored e-cigarette cartridges, however. “Very cherry,” “chocolate indulgence” and “passion fruit” are among the varieties still readily available.
Suggestions government should ban sale of flavored e-cigarette cartridges have been shelved in most places.
Finding out more about both e-cigarettes and producers’ marketing strategies — and goals — is important. Clearly, the only way that will happen is through trials in lawsuits such as those filed by California and North Carolina officials. The sooner that can happen, the better.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.