Brazos Place remains active during crisis
One of my early mentors told me, “All problems are just another opportunity for us to grow.” Not some problems — ALL problems. That is a fitting description for our current situation.
Brazos Place is our inpatient medical detoxification and residential facility located in Freeport. ADAPT Programs provides outpatient substance use disorder treatment at five locations, with three of those in Brazoria County. COVID and the problems created for our businesses has brought out the best in our staff, our clients and our community.
As an “essential service,” we continue to admit and provide services for our clients. I placed the entire facility on lockdown March 7 due to the COVID threat(s). The administrators, counselors, direct-care workers, cooks and nurses have risen to the occasion. Our Brazos Place team continues to provide amazing care for our inpatient and detox clients.
On the ADAPT side, our counselors have moved the majority of all services to our HIPAA-compliant telehealth portal. Our treatment services with all Brazoria County Specialty Courts have continued as scheduled. We continue with ongoing staffing meetings (sometimes daily) and constant communication to ensure that our clients remain compliant and that we continue to provide them all with the best opportunities for long-term sobriety.
Special recognition to Jenna and Gloria with the United Way of Brazoria County, Jamie Smith, Brazoria County government, Community Health Center, Brazoria County Dream Center and others that have helped us during this time. We appreciate this “opportunity” to grow with you all.
Joe Gardzina, Angleton
China a bad example
I just reread Ian Goodrum’s guest column in the March 20 issue of The Facts, “Follow China’s Example on Corona Virus.” The irony is rich.
China initially covered up the outbreak, then downplayed its severity for a month or longer. The head of the World Health Organization, hand-picked by the Chinese government, assisted in the misinformation. Instead of halting international travel out of the country, China knowingly exported it to the world. That example should not be followed, it should be condemned and prosecuted in the UN’s International Court of Justice.
Of course, China’s treacherous behavior with its deadly worldwide consequences is not what Mr. Goodrum was praising, but rather the draconian measures they instituted to quell the outbreak in their own country. Maybe he’s been there too long to remember that the U.S. government is not a totalitarian regime.
Tom Ronayne, Sweeny
