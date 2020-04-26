Personal responsibility is always required to live in a civilized society. Making those responsible decisions is a two-way street.
Most moral, rational people plan before going out and drinking to get a safe ride home. They choose ahead of time not to drive drunk, which prevents them from damaging their car, hurting themselves or being arrested, and more importantly, to protect others from becoming victims of their reckless behavior.
On the other side of the equation, most rational people choose to wear seat belts while driving or riding in a vehicle. This can protect them from their own mistakes or accidents, or those of others, like the drunken drivers who unfortunately continue to exist.
Though commonplace now, Americans required more information before they (mostly) got on board with wearing seat belts. The three-point seat belt was invented in the 1950s, and American cars started requiring lap belts in 1966.
States began mandating seat belt use in the 1990s, and about a decade ago, Texas expanded the requirement of using either a seat belt of child safety seat to all passengers, no matter their age.
This makes sense, considering seat belts reduce the risk of death in a car crash by about 50 percent.
Though the research is ongoing, one could draw parallels between the choices not to drive drunk and wear a seat belt to wearing a mask and participating in social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albeit ever-changing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses facts and data to make recommendations to the American public.
For well over a month now, the CDC has recommended minimizing social contact to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. This is partially because people can carry the virus unknowingly and asymptomatically. If those people don’t come into contact with anyone, no one will catch and spread COVID-19 because of them.
More recently, CDC recommended wearing a mask or cloth face covering in necessary situations where social distancing can be difficult, such as when going to a grocery store. This is intended to protect other people from the potential germs of the person wearing the mask.
While mandates elsewhere, no one in Brazoria County is going to force residents to wear a mask.
“That is something I will not do,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “The health department will have to make a strong case for it for me even to consider it. I’m not going to mandate that.”
However, Sebesta said he’s wearing one himself. Lake Jackson officials have said they’re happy to see many people wearing masks and urge more to do so.
Wearing a mask is a responsible choice to protect others, just like choosing not to drink and drive. Other responsible choices are to do curbside pickup of groceries to avoid interacting with anyone, maintaining distance from others and only leaving home when absolutely necessary.
There will be people who refuse to take these recommendations, just like there are those who don’t wear seat belts. But if the vast majority do follow CDC guidelines, it makes everyone a little safer.
Residents all have responsibility when it comes to making Brazoria County a great, civilized place to live. They have the same responsibility to help this virus stop spreading sooner than later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.