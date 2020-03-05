There was some excitement among poll watchers Tuesday night about the strong turnout of Brazoria County voters for the primary elections. More than 57,000 people cast either a Republican or Democratic party ballot during the 10-day voting period or Election Day, including an unusually strong number of voters who came out Election Day.
Before the celebratory champagne warms, however, let us pop a few bubbles in it.
The share of eligible voters who participated in the primaries actually was down this year despite two very high-profile local races — for sheriff and a new representative for Texas House District 25, both headlined by Republican candidates. Despite this, Almost 4,000 fewer people cast GOP ballots compared to the 2016 presidential cycle, when the party’s nominee remained in flux.
Much of the gain in raw turnout came among Democrats, with almost 9,000 more voters participating in that party’s primary compared to four years ago. That switch could be seen geographically as polling stations in Pearland, which skews blue, had to remain open late to accommodate the number of people wanting to vote.
Those figures make interesting fodder for political analysts, but do not change the bottom line of this and every primary election — for all the trash talk between red and blue, the great majority of voters in Brazoria County are neither. They align themselves with candidates, third parties, no party or simply don’t care enough to participate.
From a record number of 213,564 eligible voters in Brazoria County for the primary election, barely 27 percent used one of a dozen opportunities to cast a ballot. To the glass-half-empty folks, that means almost three-quarters of those who could have helped choose their government officials were more comfortable keeping their posteriors in chairs and opinions to social media.
In what has become a recurring post-election mantra for us, a participatory democracy requires participation from the masses. Without those who stake out the middle ground between increasingly extreme elements of each party, our county and country remains without a leavening force.
More simply put, the energized, ruling minority determines what is best for the silent, acquiescent majority. If America is divided and people are disenfranchised, it is not the fault of the elected or the tens of thousands of people who gave up hours of their time to stand in line waiting to vote. The responsibility for it rests with the three-quarters of people who could have stepped in to change it and chose to sit out their opportunity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.