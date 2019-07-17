It has been a long time since Lake Jackson took the mantle as the hub of Brazosport. With its growing hotel base, chain restaurants and shopping opportunities, people who are visiting southern Brazoria County from out of town tend to navigate toward known commodities when choosing places to lay their heads and fill their stomachs.
All of Brazosport benefits from the opportunities Lake Jackson presents through ancillary sales such as snacks, groceries and gasoline, so any opportunities created by the City of Enchantment generate a greater good.
The Brazosport Convention and Visitors Council, an arm of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce and supported by its member cities, has done a good job promoting the region. However, as Lake Jackson officials pointed out, there hasn’t been a city-specific effort to bring people to the attractions and businesses in Lake Jackson proper.
That is changing with a promotional program being funded by Lake Jackson’s Hotel and Motel Occupancy Tax, which is paid by those staying in the city’s hotels. It is a smart use of the money that, if the campaign is successful, will pay for itself several times over.
At the risk of enhancing the sibling rivalry between Brazosport-area cities, Lake Jackson has a variety of unique venues that could attract people to the area. Among them are top-notch recreational facilities, museums, a thriving downtown and Sea Center Texas. These places can be lost in catch-all regional campaigns that tend to highlight activities centered around water — boating, fishing and the beach.
Instead of relying heavily on those passing through to the Gulf, Lake Jackson wants to do more to present what it offers within its limits, with city coffers and businesses reaping the benefits.
That return on the city’s minimal investment in producing digital commercials to bring in more tourists, sports tournaments and day-trippers is a smart use of tax dollars specifically aimed toward that purpose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.