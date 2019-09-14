Brazoria County commissioners again lowered the tax rate this year, a sign of both good fiscal management and a booming economy.
This budget season many other taxing entities have kept their tax rate the same as the previous year, even if property values have increased, meaning the same tax rate will bring in more dollars.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing if those additional dollars are needed to fund the city’s or municipality’s priorities or maintain a high level of service for an expanded citizenry or tax base.
The important thing in the budget process, as with much of governance, is transparency. When governments tell residents why they’re raising taxes, keeping them the same or dropping the rate, it’s important to look past the number and to the goals the city, county or school district have for the coming year.
In the case of the county, it appears commissioners accomplished both their priorities for the coming year and a tax decrease.
The approved budget includes funds for parking lots and salary increases for eligible employees. It also will pay for some new employees, and architectural and engineering fees for a courthouse expansion and renovation.
In approving a tax rate of 41.5 cents per $100 in appraised property value for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Brazoria County commissioners brought the total decrease in county taxes to 17 percent over the span of five years. The county’s 2015 tax rate was 49.9 cents per $100 — 8.4 cents higher than the newly approved rate.
The new 41.5-cent rate on the amount we pay to the county is equal to the effective tax rate. That means it is the rate that will bring in the same amount of taxes as last year’s, even though the rate is lower.
That is because the value of property in the county has gone up, and not just through higher appraisals on existing homes. It also has gone up quite a bit from new developments and investments in Brazoria County making the land they sit upon more valuable.
Tax money from growth doesn’t come free, however. A more populated county puts a higher demand on services. Roads need repairing, law enforcement and courts need expanding, etc.
That’s where good fiscal stewardship comes in, and commissioners are to be commended.
County Judge Matt Sebesta was clear that a good economy enabled commissioners to lower the tax rate and that a dip in growth could change things in future years. It probably will. A booming economy eventually will bust, or at least leak some air.
Other taxing entities similarly are experiencing a good economy, but not with the same vigor a countywide tax levy brings in. They might hold their rates steady, again not necessarily a sign of bad governance unless they are spending wildly on wants instead of needs.
Lower taxes are the best-case scenario, of course. But it’s also important to know which priorities a taxing entity has and if their approved budgets provide for those to be accomplished.
