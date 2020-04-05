From t he start of the Great Recession in December 2007 until early 2010, to the country’s economic rebound began in earnest, the U.S. economy lost roughly 8.8 million jobs.
Coronavirus job losses topped that total in two weeks.
If Americans were worried about the spread of the potentially deadly disease, millions now are mortified at the possibility that their ability to support themselves is gone for months into the future. It is not a fear without legitimacy.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday almost a half-million jobs in the hospitality and leisure industry were lost — that’s restaurant workers, bartenders, hotel housekeepers and the like — and its numbers only reflected what happened through March 12. Most virus-related shutdowns didn’t happen until the second half of March.
The stark reality of an economy in free fall has prompted some industry leaders and politicians to argue the actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus are too extreme and the focus needs to shift toward preserving our country’s financial future.
It’s a misguided notion, one that puts the almighty dollar before human life.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., described the two-front war our country faces with a World War II analogy: “Germany is the virus and Japan is the economy.” Taking that comparison literally, he is correct that we must first defeat the virus before turning our attention to the economy. That also will require the greater sacrifice.
While we do not have a precedent for the current pandemic, we do have them for economic collapses such as we are experiencing. The most recent is the Great Recession, when more than two years of pain was blunted by a massive stimulus package allowing people to keep roofs over their heads and food in their bellies.
Congress already moved with its $2.2 trillion package to provide a safety net for the COVID collapse, with many workers being able to receive 100 percent of their lost wages through more generous unemployment benefits. Stimulus payments to move households will bridge gaps in income for many and provide spending impetus for others, once there are stores open to spent it.
Small businesses also will be able to apply for loans and other new programs to give them a chance of riding out the virus lockdowns, and big business has a special fund that can be doled out by the federal government to help them stay afloat.
The pieces are all there to improve the short-term chances. But the post-virus economy will take long-term rebuilding, and it could be more than a year before a clear picture emerges as to how much economic damage has been inflicted. Once that view emerges, other actions can be taken to pump new life into it.
In the meantime, the lives Americans and their leaders should be focused on are those vulnerable to a killer disease. While no one wishes for economic catastrophe, trading a life for 30 pieces of silver is a precedent we should avoid.
