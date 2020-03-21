Ministers like Joel Osteen figured out long ago that the message of God could be spread effectively far beyond the walls of a building. With the proliferation of television, the people who would become known as televangelists attracted millions of people seeking salvation.
Those who scoffed at that power, who believed connecting with God required sitting on a wooden bench every Sunday morning, are requiring different avenues as houses of worship that promise new life are locking their doors to prevent the spread of unnecessary death.
The Galveston-Houston Archdiocese this week instructed its member parishes to discontinue regular services in the face of the spread of coronavirus. The decision followed dioceses elsewhere in the state and country and other denominations and nondenominational churches were doing the same much earlier.
Those seeking Godly guidance now will find it through webcasts and other avenues as in-person worship moves from the altar to our own homes.
It is ironic at a time when most people yearn for prayer to deliver America from the deadly virus infecting our communities, the buildings to which we are called for those prayers to be heard are closed. But it also reinforces the powerful message the faithful already knew — a church is just a building.
Those comforted by prayer, whether delivered as verses written centuries ago or through simple conversation with a higher power, will draw on its peace during this tumultuous, frightening era in world history. They can share it through messages on social media or a greeting to a stranger as we attempt to carry on with parts of our lives.
And we invite our readers to offer words of support this weekend through our regular Shout Out feature. Posts in the comment section, through direct message on Facebook or sent to community@thefacts.com will be featured in next Wednesday’s edition of The Facts. We invite everyone to take part, to reinforce the belief none of us is alone in this fight against an invisible killer.
“I think this a time where we need to be feeding our faith,” San Antonio Pastor Max Lucado recently told The Christian Post. “If you feed your faith, your fears will starve. If you feed your fears, your faith will starve. Our tendency is to feed our fears. We have to do intentional things to feed our faith.”
Let’s cast aside our fears and feed the strength of our community.
