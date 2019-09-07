Lois Shipman
I disagree. We had an adulting class growing up. It was called homemaking. I learned a lot from that class, including how to balance a bank account.
Diana Easterling Naylor
I took home economics in 1969 through 1971 in high school. Even though I had wonderful parents, including a stay-at-home mom, I learned so much from these classes. While I agree parents should be teaching some of these things, I think it’s a great idea for classes like this to help young adults be successful in life.
Katrina Garner
When I was in high school in the 90s, the classes were business communications and home economics. I learned how to cook, take care of babies, balance a checkbook, write a check and even how to file my taxes. It is a necessary skill that should be brought back to schools.
Debbie Scruggs Taylor
Both of my parents worked full-time back in the ’60s and ’70s when I was in school. My grandmother raised me, and I wasn’t taught “adulting” at home. I learned a lot of skills in school. But I had a good moral upbringing and didn’t make a lot of bad decisions in my early adult years. Many children now are raised by single parents, other relatives or raise themselves. I’ll never understand why “adulting” was removed from the classroom to begin with.
Kelly Basham Perkins
I graduated in ’82 and we had classes then that covered finances, writing checks, balancing your checkbook, paying bills — that type of thing. It was your basic business 101 class.
Kim Garza
Bring home economics back. I learned to cook, do minor house repairs and sew. I also took a parenting class that required me to make a baby out of a 5-pound bag of sugar and take care of it. They also offered accounting classes in high school. I learned to balance a checkbook and do my taxes. Kids need this, even with great parents at home.
Taylor Brimage Long
I took multiple home economics courses, along with interior design, psychology and a business course as extracurriculars and those classes taught me so much more than any of the ‘required’ courses in school. I don’t know what class options look like now, but I do know I did have the option to learn about basic living in school. Now I do agree with this though. I did learn about budgeting the basics, food, rent, utilities, gas, how to write a check and keep up with a checkbook, basics of cooking, but never did we learn about taxes, building credit or things that are essential to being an adult.
Kim Chavez
So, did all of our parents fail as well? Because we had home economics “back in the day,” and they taught us these things in school. That’s my viewpoint. Smh.
Kim Beebe
I’m not sure how well you let your p arents help you do something as a teenager but I know even my mom stayed home and my dad was attentive that I did much better when another adult taught me something. Thank you, Mrs. Robinson, for teaching me home economics and to all the other teachers who help assist me in being a productive adult.
James Morrow
I took foods and nutrition in high school and learned quite a bit about cooking and home care. Having these classes in school is not a reflection on bad parenting. It was the norm in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The Facts is an irresponsible news source if the publisher believes teaching these subjects makes parents bad
Steven Joe Boykin
We had a math credit class called Math of Money in high school that I used as one of my math credits that taught all the ins and outs of your money from bank accounts to check to ira’s to stocks — all that stuff. It wasn’t an adulting class, though.
Jem NHolograms
We live in a society that most households have both parents out of the home working. This creates an environment where things like economics, etc. are needed in schools. Instead of being a judgmental society, how about we work on raising the village using any means necessary? We should all be helping each other be successful. It starts at home but is extended through the schools.
Ashley Hempel
Gee, and I thought my high school education was designed to help me succeed as an adult. Why is it wrong that they are helping kids become responsible adults? I’m sure glad my high school taught me how to do my taxes so I could do them. Some parents were taught and don’t have the skills to teach their own children properly.
Ben Torres
There was a need for adulting classes when I was in school 25 to 30 years ago. I’m sure most parents teach their children if they have these skills themselves. Unfortunately, ignorance is passed down from generation to generation in most cases. We can’t expect parents who were never taught themselves to teach their children. Schools should teach the importance of credit, investing and parenting skills. If the goal is to graduate a successful student/member of society, these skills are among the most important.
Jasmine Strother
So a school offers courses to help young adults become more productive members of society and self-sufficient, and it’s frowned upon because it’s viewed as lack of parenting? Yeah, let’s instead teach them things they will never use in a real-life situation.
Maria Castaneda
All life skills classes need to return to public schools, but the government continues to cut the budgets. Quit standardized testing and teach basic skills.
Alejandra Bacon
I’m sorry, but parents aren’t the only ones failing their kids. Teachers sleeping with students also fail their students. It’s easy to point fingers, but no one knows what one’s household is going through, whether it be from a single-parent home, both working parents or grandmas raising their kids. A lot of issues come into play.
Kayla Friedrich
I learned almost nothing from home economics. We sewed a pillow and made pancakes once. That’s it.
Pete Burkindine
This couldn’t be more wrong. The entire function of school is to prepare young people for adult life. Instead of forcing everyone to learn the minute details of old wars, teach them to change a tire, balance a checkbook and invest their money. I am a father and, yes, please actually prepare my kids so I don’t have to spend my limited time with them doing what I’m paying you to do.
Lecia Salas
How sad is it that a newspaper which is attempting to move its entire process into a digital format, including payments, would condemn the parents of a 16-year-old who doesn’t know how to write a check? I couldn’t read the whole article because I would never actually pay a dime for Michael Morris’ opinion, I’ve seen enough for free.
Marla Andrews
No. The educational system actually has more pull than home, in some cases. In my household, my twins wouldn’t allow me to teach them more or work more with them than what was taught in class
Becca Willy
No, it’s really not. I would have really preferred to have been taught in school.
Demeka Garcia
Agreed, but the kids without support systems at home don’t deserve to suffer. Some kids don’t have anyone teaching them a lot at home.
Kay Butler
You’re probably right because parents don’t make time for their children. It’s sad and, believe me, I’m saying nothing bad for those that have to work. But come on, why are these children not having help and just letting them do what they want to do with all the electronics and games to play to stay quiet. Get off your butts and help your children become an active citizen.
Jason Peltier
Home economics classes in the past are the fault of parents. Got it.
Mary Sweeny Jeffers
Not all teaching should be left up to the school. That’s what’s wrong with the kids these days. Common sense, morals and manners should be taught at home when they start walking and talking.
