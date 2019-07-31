Sound practices can prevent fires
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, page 3B, there was an article quoting one from a Billings, Montana source. It stated that smoke from the California wildfires was boosting health risks. They state that warmer and dryer weather is a contributing factor in causing these fires and is causing air pollution problems. No doubt this is true. However, they fail to realize these fires can be contributed to the lack of sound forest management practices.
The people of California appear to love nature to the extent that they like to let nature take its course. Their end goal appears to be to let natural succession of the forest become the end result. They do appear to recognize proper forest management because of requiring forest home sites to clear a designated area around their home as a protection against fires. However, their goal appears to be enjoying the aesthetic beauty brought by natural selection. A climactic forest is not always the best end result.
It might help if the state and/or federal authorities simply allowed their professional personnel to do their jobs. Future fire can be prevented by brush removal, controlled burns to eliminate fire fuel such as layers of organic materials and brush, allow selective cutting to remove diseased or undesirable species and replant burned areas. In other words, use sound conservation practices.
Don’t get caught up in some of the pseudo environmental practices and go back to sound conservation procedures. Some old techniques and technology are proven to still be the best.
Jack Ensminger, Lake Jackson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.