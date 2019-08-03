Brian Richardson
I wouldn’t believe a word out of Bonnen and it’s a shame people around here flock to his coattails as if he were really working for our benefit. He doesn’t belong in our state Legislature, let alone the ill-gotten position he is in now.
Lecia Salas
I shouldn’t be surprised at all to see Michael Morris stroking the ego of “Brazoria County’s Baby.” I hope he does release the tape, because I think we know full well Bonnen is above apologies. The tape has been made available for review and others have already heard it.
StellaScout Henry
Michael Quinn Sullivan and Empower Texas may have motivated a blue wave through their hateful rhetoric, not through any active support of a Democrat candidate. Why meet with MQS at all? Lie down with dogs, wake up with fleas.
Jody Goens
How can The Facts objectively cover this story, when they are clearly biased in favor of Bonnen, as shown in this editorial. The paper should be further investigating, because if true, it’s potentially a bribery case.
Shannon Allen Tipton
I hope he does release it and you will all find out about Bonnen.
Robert Rowan
The Facts takes up for Bonnen? Well, folks, now you know, Bonnen is a liberal.
