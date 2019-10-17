One of the persistent issues local governments face, especially those in smaller communities, is lacking sufficient resources to meet the requirements of federal and state grant programs. The problem is even greater after a natural disaster, when every precious dollar is needed to provide services at a time when people are not providing sales tax dollars and damage causes property values to drop.
The Texas Legislature came up with a solution, proposing the creation of the Flood Infrastructure Fund, which would be administered by the Texas Water Development Board. The state agency would award money to help communities finance projects after a disaster.
Approval of the idea is before voters on the Nov. 5 ballot in the form of Proposition 8. It merits approval for its intentions, though how it will be supported in the long-term requires some additional work on the part of lawmakers.
The fund could be used to provide financing for drainage, flood mitigation or flood control projects, including planning and design activities, work to obtain related regulatory approval to provide flood mitigation and drainage; or construction of flood mitigation projects, according to the Texas House Research Organization.
If approved by voters, $793 million would be pulled from the Rainy Day Fund to set up the Texas Infrastructure Fund. Beyond that influx of cash, however, no dedicated source is specified to replenish the fund. The enabling legislation states only “legislative appropriations, proceeds from general obligation bonds, dedicated fees, loan repayments, interest, gifts, and money from revenue bonds.”
That is a definite issue given lawmakers’ propensity to shortchange such funds during lean times. The Legislature needs to plug that hole during the next session or communities needing to tap into that emergency bucket could find it empty in the future.
Do not confuse that admonition with a belief the fund should not exist. It needs to come into existence for small communities such as Holiday Lakes, Bonney or Surfside Beach that have limited reserves to put toward emergency grants after a disaster. Being able to get that share from state reserves is a crucial avenue to rebuild roads, shore up levees and meet other demands.
Vote for Prop. 8, then urge legislators to ensure the Texas Infrastructure Fund receives a dedicated revenue stream so it does not run dry.
