The gnarled faces in Freeport over the idea of Port Freeport using eminent domain to take the last pieces of property it seeks for future expansion are not surprising, nor are they warranted in this case.
Much of the displeasure over the legal tactic is rooted in people’s memories — good ones of children playing in streets decades long past, and bad ones of ill-fated efforts to take property for a marina project a large number of residents thought was a bad idea. Both fail to take into account differing circumstances.
Port Freeport’s efforts to obtain land for development have more in common with the city’s work to collect the fragmented pieces of the old Urban Renewal Zone into a single piece of property. That mission took a half-century of dedication and tens of thousands of work hours to make happen. As we compile our weekly Yesteryears feature every week, Facts front pages from 1969 relay the hopes of Freeport leaders of that time that the Urban Renewal Zone properties would be in the city’s hands in no more than a couple years. Instead, it wasn’t achieved until this decade.
The port has methodically bought up East End land for almost 20 years now, leaving about a dozen properties remaining to complete its mission. It could take another 20 years to convince those last handful of owners to sell, and some might not be willing at any price. Without any other places for expansion, the port would be unable to grow and quite possibly not even sustain its current level of business. That is bad for the Brazosport-area economy, which depends on the port for jobs and revenue.
It’s also important to note the difference in the attempted use of eminent domain for the marina project. In that case, Freeport sought a piece of property from an active, thriving business that didn’t want to sell it and stubbornly ignored possible alternatives. It is far more difficult to justify the forcible sale of that land than it is the orphaned properties in the East End.
That brings in the second point about memories influencing the collecting of East End properties by the port, those of families and descendants of previous owners who reminisce about the happy days of an earlier era. To anyone who has been in the East End of Freeport recently, it is clear little remains of what once was a tight-knit community. Those days, according to objective longtime residents, left before Port Freeport started buying up property.
Just as old-timers can talk about seeing movies at the Showboat, shopping at the A&P and enjoying a meal at Russell’s Café, the East End of the past is no more and is not going to come back. Reminiscences, no matter how heartfelt, cannot change that reality.
Port Freeport is obligated to make a reasonable offer for the remaining properties in the East End, and residents and elected officials must do everything in their power to make sure the transactions are fair to both sides. Eminent domain laws are written to ensure that takes place, and the port has promised to be in compliance.
What will happen to the former homesites in the future isn’t certain, but it likely will mean more warehouses, truck and train traffic, and well-paying jobs for the community. Watching the East End transform from a place for young families into a place for international commerce undoubtedly is painful for many, but the end result will be to the long-term benefit of the city and region.
So it's OK for a COMPANY, that should not even be a taxing entity, to take someone's property, against their will?
