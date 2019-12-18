When Sweeny hired its new city manager, many of the applicants were likely taken aback.
Taking over the important government role is Reese Cook, a Sweeny native with no previous municipal government experience.
For people who have spent a lifetime in the public sector, the City Council’s move might come as a surprise. Cook brings experience as a civil engineer for Phillips 66 and background in engineering to the city.
While those talents are nothing to make little of, the city is taking a risk by selecting Cook. Private sector jobs are driven by a number of factors, most notably money. But public sector jobs, especially one such as that of a city manager, often must factor in politics, history and personal beliefs. Unpopular but necessary decisions can cost elections.
“I was hesitant to hire somebody from out of town because there’s the world’s way and there’s the Sweeny way,” Sweeny Councilwoman Sandra Blaine said. “We like things to grow but still have that small-town atmosphere.”
Her statement speaks to a hometown passion, but that passion comes with risk in this case. Civil engineers historically have moved into city manager positions, so the move isn’t out of nowhere. But navigating the waters of public positions can be more nuanced than in the private sector.
While the move might be risky for residents, it brings even greater risk for those who might need to explain why difficult decisions might have been made. Lacking knowledge of the city’s many ordinances could put the city in a legally tight situation, and specific training for the role could make up for lessons that will have to be learned along the way.
Cook replaces Cindy King, who served as the city clerk before becoming city manager in 2010, according to a news release.
This is not to say Cook can’t step into the role and immediately start doing good. His experience in the private sector could be an injection of new viewpoints the city might be lacking. But make no mistake, it is a risk.
Hogwash. I worked for Reese and I can tell you he will do fine. You obviously never worked in a refinery. It's all politics and very little engineering at Reese's level. He may have done some engineering in his first year or so, but he moved up pretty quickly. He managed people and projects. He is a results driven person and is very resourceful. He is very direct, and holds people accountable. I personally think he will do a fine job.
