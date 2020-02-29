This is a politically hot year. So many races and so many candidates to examine. By now, hopefully, you have narrowed the field to those who will be represent you on the November ballot.
The next big date obviously is Tuesday, when the party primary elections will be completed.
As American citizens, we not only have the right but also the responsibility to make an informed choice. Let us not take that lightly — rearrange your schedule, set an alarm, take a vacation day, just do whatever it takes to vote your values. Yes, your one vote does count — and no, you cannot vote often (at least not in the same election).
Would you like to make an even bigger impact? It’s not a secret, but it is a little-known and a sparsely attended event. It’s called a Precinct Convention, and it’s more or less like a neighborhood get-together with a business agenda. It is where neighbor to neighbor, the average citizen can be heard and impact an entire party platform, even a nation. Precinct Conventions will be held March 7, and times will vary; see brazoriagop.org/events for the schedule. Please keep in mind that this article is written from a Republican experience. I honestly do not know how the Democrats, Green Party, Purple Party or the Dog Face Pony Soldier Party operate.
You can come casually dressed and bring your coffee latte or sweet tea (after all we are in Texas).
The precinct chairman will begin the convention with:
Call to Order
Appoint or ask for a volunteer to become temporary Precinct Secretary (in this case, fill in the blanks on the form — easy peasy).
Qualify the participants, verifying they voted in their party primary — no crossovers or pony soldiers are allowed in the primary election — or sign an oath of affiliation.
Overview of agenda and basic procedure
Yes, Bubba, we have to follow Texas Election Code and the rules of the Republican Party of Texas. In order to maintain a civil society, we do use the Robert’s Rules of Order — the latest and greatest edition.
Election of Permanent Officers
This is usually the temporary officers but doesn’t have to be (that’s for you rebels out there).
Announcement of District Convention
Each precinct will have an allocated number of qualified candidates to represent the precinct at the next level, which in Brazoria County is at one of two senatorial district county conventions. Other counties may have more or less, depending on population.
The senatorial district convention is March 21, and the state convention is May 14 to 16.
Election of Delegates and Alternates
Any participant may place a name in nomination for the senatorial district convention. By majority vote, the precinct convention elects delegates then alternates. This is important — no additional names may be added once the precinct convention adjourns. Likewise, at the senatorial district convention, delegates will be chosen for the state convention.
Consideration of Resolutions
This is where you get to impact the party platform. Yes, Bubba, there are rules, so follow carefully.
All resolutions must be submitted in three copies at the precinct convention. So whatever your passion, interest or desire for party platform, this is where you bring your resolutions to be considered.
Let me give an example:
Be it hereby resolved that all Elizabeths in America must wear purple scarves every Day.
Whereas, I like my name, Elizabeth Day, and purple is my favorite color, every day is Elizabeth’s Day.
Be it resolved that Precinct #X has debated, amended and (adopted) or (defeated).
The resolutions adopted at the precinct conventions will then be considered at the Senatorial District Convention, and those that are passed there will then be presented at the state convention, where they will be considered for inclusion in the official state party platform.
Other Business
Hopefully there won’t be any, unless those scalawags show up.
Adjourn
Important: The records must be available for participants or media (really … at a precinct convention? But, hey, it could happen) for 30 minutes after adjournment where the precinct convention was held.
Now it’s time to break out those cookies that were brought (you know you wanted to).
This is a very important event that is poorly attended because most people are not aware of it. I do hope I have educated you enough to want to attend your precinct convention. Do some research, your America needs your voice and involvement.
For information on the Brazoria County Republican Party, go to www.brazoriaGOP.org
