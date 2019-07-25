Democrats must lead fight to erode racism
Racism has revived. This hostile belief was started in my lifetime when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man and black people led by Martin Luther King began the march for civil rights.
It recently was stirred up by the prankish exploits of Donald Trump, who tried to delegitimize Barack Obama’s presidency by trying to prove the absurd claim that he wasn’t a natural-born citizen. And now, most recently, Trump’s racial bigotry is to tell four elected congresswomen of color to “go back to where they came from.”
It’s been my contention that a white nationalist movement exists and is a pervasive force. It’s hard for a modern-day Democrat to hope to find a Republican who is free of racist attitudes or an evangelical with the moral belief that real racial equality implies each race cares equally about the physical and emotional needs of the other. Sadly, in our racist society, this is far from the case.
We will only begin to solve the problem when Democrats organize and back each other up, as was seen by the House Democrats in condemning Trump’s racist tweets. That should be the immediate goal of Democrats — to get together, make each other see each other as brothers and sisters and allies instead of proponents of white supremacist values.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
