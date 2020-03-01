Trips to historical sites such as Gettysburg and Monticello do not dodge the realities of their eras. A visit to the Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania immerses visitors in stories of the bloodshed wrought on its pastures. Among the spirits conjured by storytellers on Jefferson’s sprawling Virginia estate are those of the enslaved people who helped build it — property of the Founding Father and forger of our democratic blueprints.
At too many other places, for too long, the discomfort of telling the full story, of forcing Americans to acknowledge the realities of the nation’s past, has kept the focus on the white ruling class. They are portrayed as idealistic, unflawed souls, diminishing the suffering of hundreds of thousands of people who helped build their legacies and that of America.
A movement is beginning to take hold at former plantations across the Deep South to ensure the stories of those who built our country’s foundation and who fueled its economy against their will for centuries are not forgotten. Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historical Site is one of the places those overlooked pages of our past were cleared of dust when the names of the slaves who toiled on its grounds were read aloud last weekend.
It is a familiar chapter in how Americans have pushed their history into darkness, only to slowly let light reach its corners decades later.
Many white pioneers grew to despise the Native American people who killed Lt. Col. George Custer and his men at the Battle of Little Bighorn 1876, for example. Reports from the time told a story of Custer’s heroic Last Stand, overshadowing the remarkable victory of the Lakota, Northern Cheyanne and Arapaho tribes who were fighting to protect their land.
Likewise, the history of the plantation era in the Deep South dwells largely on the stories of white settlers and their accomplishments, applying only broad strokes to the horrors inflicted on the people of color they considered lesser humans. They built and maintained the antebellum plantations of the South with such care they remain standing as breathtaking as wedding venues or luxurious bed and breakfast getaways.
The National Register of Historical Places — the government’s official record of historically significant sites — doesn’t make much mention of slavery, even though slave and indentured-servitude labor is the root from which these tree-lined, pastoral, picturesque tourist-attracting places grew.
Such beauty could be seen during the Day Of Remembrance at Varner-Hogg in West Columbia, a historical site which to its great credit puts its slave heritage on display through programs and exhibits. Last weekend’s ceremony included the naming of the more than 200 enslaved men, women and children who once lived and worked there — a first for the site.
“When I visit historic sites and specifically plantation sites, the story of the founding fathers and founding mothers is told, but the story of the enslaved people and the people that actually did the work is not told enough,” said Sam Collins III. Collins is a board member for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “It’s our responsibility to tell that story.”
It also is the responsibility for Americans to heard them being told, to understand dark valleys can descend from our nation’s history as a shining city on the hill.
The Varner-Hogg estate is doing its part. Its website offers videos in which it acknowledges its negligence in telling the plantation’s history. Tour operators would “skip the Patton family era, going straight to the Gov. Hogg era, erasing the history of Patton Place/Patton Plantation and the height of slave work,” Talking Back Living History co-founder Naomi Carrier said in a video.
Collins reinforces the message that the slavery story is part of the bigger story of America’s construction.
“What we have to do is tell the story of the entire plantation and all those that helped to build the wealth... and ultimately helped to establish this great country of ours,” he said in the video.
Knowing the whole, unvarnished story of America provides a full narrative of its greatness, one forged by people of all classes and colors.
