No, it’s not your imagination — there are more cars on the road. A lot has changed in Texas over the past decade.
The economy, cities, prominent issues and culture have all shifted, something state leaders aren’t shy about.
But when it comes to the number of people behind those changes, those in power don’t seem too excited about diving into what’s driving the state’s economy.
Texas, the second-most populous state in the country, stands to gain up to three congressional seats in Washington, according to The Associated Press. That is, of course, if the state can prove it has the number or residents to back those seats up.
But when state legislators had the opportunity to create a committee that would develop public awareness campaigns, they let the option die.
The official census only comes once a decade and is the barometer of both the country and its states. It tells how much the country has grown and where that growth happened. It can illustrate cultural shifts and where the country needs to prioritize development. And in Texas, a state that has seen explosive growth, those numbers matter.
But by leaving promotion of the census up to other parties, Texas leaders have left awareness up to chance.
They have made it clear it’s up to cities, which are where the majority of Texas residents live, and nonprofits to promote the census. In a way, that makes sense, but state leaders have also made it clear they view local control as counter to the interests of the state.
But Texas isn’t alone. Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Florida all have neglected to develop “complete count committees” to push people to complete questionnaires for the census, according to The Associated Press.
While Texas residents might be weary of anything with the word “federal” tacked on to it, the state is a major player in the country and risks ceding that influence to other, less populous states if residents don’t follow through with providing information illustrating the state’s growth.
California stands to lose a seat in Congress, according to the AP. Florida, one of the states that could gain a seat, also let an effort to develop a committee promoting the census die in the state legislature.
The motivation behind state leaders dragging their feet isn’t clear, but some of that might be motivated by the fear of losing conservative control due to surges in specific areas of the population. Regardless, Texas losing more control on the federal level simply out of political self-interest, if that is the case, isn’t good for the state.
When doling out federal money, those numbers can help Congress decide how much help the state needs with projects and recovery.
People in Austin do a lot of complaining about Californians invading the state, but that migration isn’t stopping anytime soon. They might as well get some extra House seats out of the deal.
