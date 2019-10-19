Dolores Miller
You mean to mess them up? You mean to put cement there that will cost millions and millions of your dollars? Read the voting ballot and make sure you vote against taxes.
Michelle Ready
This proposition definitely needs to pass. The Legislature was not forbidden from raiding the fund under the old statute. This prohibits that from happening in the future. Vote yes!
Chris Ratliff
No state income taxes. How about we spend the money on kids, vets, disabled and elderly?
Gabe Hollier
Prop. 4, no state income tax.
Bryce Carleton
Our state parks are aging fast. They need dollars to initiate repairs that entrance fees can’t and aren’t able to cover.
BobbyJo Sawyer Newell
So according to the article, in 1993 legislation was passed to allocate money for this, but 60 percent of the money went to the general fund and not what it was passed to pay for.
You see this happening every day in government entities.
Maybe when they pass these things, they need to make sure it’s a particular “line-item” and it strictly goes for that. I will vote for this because they are not asking for money but asking that it go where it was originally intended to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.