Cheri Roe
I watched the landing in Lake Jackson with my boyfriend and future husband. We watched in amazement and pride. Someone mentioned the flag standing out but as I watched some of the recent programs about this historic event, I noticed that it appears there is something in the top of the flag that held it out straight.
Dian Marie Long
My memory of that day was great, trying to understand the concept of man on the moon. I was only 7 years old at the time.
Lisa Stockton
I was 9 years old when my mom called the kids in to sit in front of the black-and-white TV to watch it. I went on to work for NASA, and yes, I did work with Buzz at a convention once!
Rene Ramos
I was born the day they landed back on Earth. My late father said the doctor walked in and announced I was born when he saw them touch down in the ocean on TV.
Martin DeBerry
I’m amazed at how it took a team to put the spacesuits on the astronauts pre-launch. But somehow on “the moon,” they put each other’s big ole bulky air packs on each other’s backs ... In those bulky suits ... In the extremely tight lunar module!? And why isn’t there a blast area spread out from the engines around the lunar module as they landed on the moon? I mean, look at the fine powder their footprints are made in.
Chuck Cahoon
Bunch of friends and I “camped” in my backyard and watched it on a battery-powered 6-inch black-and-white Sony TV.
Penny Tilley
I was working as a nurse at a small hospital in the Texas Medical Center. Back in those days, the hospital charged for TV, but that day everyone got TV. During those hours of that first spacewalk, there were no call lights. Everyone, no matter how sick, was glued to the TV. After the walk finished, I checked on my assigned patient. There was this little old (to me then, although I suspect I am now older than he was then) man. He was bubbling with joy about what he had just witnessed. He told me he never dreamed he would ever live to see anything so neat. l wished him a good evening. When I came to work the next day I found out he passed away in the night. But I am sure his last memories were some of his most awesome.
Dom Valdez
I saw the movie set in Hollywood. Very nice and realistic.
Christopher Greene
That’s from the day MTV launched its network. I saw it.
Tammy Vannoy
Even at 10 years old, I was glued to the TV all day. I will always remember that day.
Kate Webb
My mother’s memory: She skipped watching the moon landing for a B.B. King concert.
Sandra Quick
I was in Tucson and I was 12 years old. I remember watching this on TV.
StellaScout Henry
I delivered the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with its color photo on my bicycle.
Ryan Joseph
Where the breeze come from on the flag?
Nain Ramos
I don’t think we landed on the moon; it’s all pride demagogue.
Russell Smith
Glued to a black and white.
Ryan Joseph
It didn’t happen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.