On t he morning of Sept. 13, 1862, near Frederick, Maryland, two Union Army soldiers found a piece of paper wrapped around three cigars. The paper was a copy of the Confederates’ plans for the upcoming Battle of Antietam. When Gen. George McClellan, the Union commander, read the orders, he reportedly gloated, “Here is a paper with which if I cannot whip Bobbie Lee, I will be willing to go home.”
If Texas Democrats can’t beat Republicans, maybe they should be willing to go away. Someone in the Texas GOP headquarters has leaked that party’s plans to beat the Democrats in Texas in 2020, complete with targets for Dems in vulnerable districts, fake news (really, the Party of Trump employing fake news? Ridiculous!), mailers, digital ads and texts to mislead voters.
The document, “Primary/General Election 2020 [Draft],” was emailed to numerous members of the state’s Democratic Party. It took aim at 12 Democratic incumbent state legislators who narrowly beat Republicans in the last election. The GOP thinks the dirty dozen can be defeated by creating websites with similar domains to those Dems to draw viewers to their fake site.
“For example, we will purchase ZwienerforTexas.com, ZwienerforTX.com, and so on,” the document reads, referencing Democratic Rep. Erin Zwiener of Driftwood. “Starting after the primary, the RPT (Republican Party of Texas) will generate micro-sites for negative hits against the Democrat candidates in our twelve target races — we expect each micro-site to be roughly $500,. … We will then begin rolling out these websites, prioritizing the races that were within 4 percent in the 2018 election.”
So the elephants muddy the waters by confusing voters with a disinformation campaign including “negative hits” i.e. slime, lies and distortions.
Even though Donald Trump won Texas by a 9 percent margin of the presidential vote in 2016, the GOP game plan observes a lot of Texans don’t like Trump, and his name on the 2020 ballot could be a drawback.
“Given the polarizing nature of the president, I suspect some Republicans will refuse to turnout during the general election because they don’t want to vote for him.” The leaked document goes on: “Regardless, I suggest we set up a contingency budget to target these folks with mailers, digital ads, and texts to encourage them to turnout for U.S. Senate, State Senate, State House, and so on.”
As a side note in all of this, the state has eliminated straight-ticket voting beginning in 2020, which tended to favor Republicans.
This effort to get the down-ballot vote for the Texas Legislature seems to be especially important to the GOP. Why? Because if the Dems get control of the Legislature, they will draw up new district lines for the legislature and Congress. If Republicans lose just nine seats in the House in the 2020 elections, Democrats would take control of the chamber.
Besides the disinformation campaign, the memo called for finding a catchy tagline to encourage people to vote Republican down-ballot, including “Vote Right To The Bottom.” OK, they are already at the bottom, but still need a catchy bumper-sticker slogan. How about: “Up Your Sleaze” or “Our Chances Are Slime and None”? Maybe: “Bottom Feeders ‘R’ Us” or “Thinking Is For Wussies — Just Vote Republican.”
Stop! What if this memo wasn’t drawn up by the GOP but by the Texas Democratic Party? Dem big wigs brainstorm: “We write out a rotten, underhanded campaign strategy complete with plans for lies, fake news and false quotes, then release it attributed to the Republicans. The newspaper editorials get all fired up and good government organizations blast the GOP. Hehehe.”
But what if the GOP deliberately leaked that memo? At the Elephant Think Tank: “So we get the Dems to concentrate on these twelve House races, while we sweep the field in all the other contests. Hehehe.”
No, wait another minute. Maybe the Republicans, having been caught plotting dirty tricks, now spread the word that it was really the Dems who just wanted the opposition to look bad. We shall probably learn that at the bottom of all of this is Vladimir Putin.
Oh, as for McClellan, he of the vow “if I cannot whip Bobbie Lee, I will be willing to go home”: Even with the knowledge of Lee’s battle plans, Antietam was draw, but McClellan refused to pursue the Confederates and President Abraham Lincoln fired him. McClellan went home.
